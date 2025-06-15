The raucous Fieldhouse crowd kept waiting and waiting and…waiting some more.

It just didn’t happen.

The momentum swinging play, the big bucket to meet the moment, rising up one more time to beat the big odds against them. This time the Pacers were unable to rise up and deliver in the final three minutes, after leading the whole second half leading up to that time, the Thunder took the lead with 2:34 remaining and held on to win, 111-104 and level the NBA Finals at 2-2.

The Fieldhouse faithful, one of the all-time great crowds from the tip, was left frustrated and mumbling after the loss. It was impossible not to think the Pacers had just let the NBA Championship slip through their hands late despite the even series score.

Now OKC has home court advantage in what is a best of three series and seem resigned to stick with their top six players to bring a high level attack at both ends of the floor. The Pacers depth was not as impactful as they were in Game 3, however the Pacers had a 10-point lead late in the third quarter and a 101-97 lead with 3:52 left in the game.

The Thunder ramped up the physical defense without consequences and outscored the Pacers 14-3 to close the game. Among the most critical play going against the Pacers, was a Haliburton handoff from Turner which had him going right, into his sweet spot for playmaking. However, Lu Dort shoved Haliburton past Turner then stole the ball to go the other way. As you can see in the link above, an egregious no call just four seconds outside the league’s two minute report.

From there the Pacers had opportunities but were not comfortable, forced to fight for airspace way too far out on the perimeter which brought their half court ball movement to a grind. Still, there were shots to be made and it just didn’t happen. Andrew Nembhard missed a 20-footer which is a rarity in these playoff clutch moments. Myles Turner missed a 3-ball which sadly was not a surprise, as he finished the game 0-6 from 3-land.

The Pacers had a glimmer of hope late, but Benn Mathurin (in for Nesmith who fouled out) showed his youth. Drawing a pair of fouls (good) but missing three of four free throws. Mathurin was also called for two foul prior to inbound passes which added a pair of free throws for OKC. Considering all of the physical madness that went on throughout the game, at least the first call on Mathurin didn’t rise to the level of say…Dort shoving Haliburton off the ball.

But, alas, this was to be expected in this game when the ref crew headed by Scott Foster was assigned to the game. Look at the box score and the fouls and free throws are relatively even, although 71 free throws is where the advantage goes to the Thunder. Along with all of the fouls, there were play stoppages, ref huddles and way too much discussion which gave OKC plenty of time to rest and mitigate the Pacers’ effort to push the pace of the game in their favor.

That was what was so beautiful about the Pacers’ effort in this game until it wasn’t. Taking on everything that came with the Foster impact and still establishing control of the game in the third quarter with a great chance to win late…then things went ugly.

The Pacers gave themselves that chance and had more than enough opportunities to close the deal and they just couldn’t execute. The Thunder enjoyed big production from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35 points), Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso off the bench. Still, on a night when OKC made just three 3-pointers, the Pacers ultimately lost the physical battle on the glass along with 15 turnovers now setting up the most difficult bounce-back situation possible.

This was a game that appeared to be heading toward a tighter rotation for the Pacers in the second half, and while the starters played a little more than usual, there were bad stretches with Pascal Siakam or Haliburton on the bench that simply went too long. The Pacers need more from the two leaders along with Myles Turner who needs to find his 3-point stroke before it is too late.

Each of these games has been it own living organism with variables altering throughout. But if the Pacers are fortunate to be riding a second half lead going forward, they have to keep riding their big dogs to get over the hump.

One other point on not just Game 4, but this series…zoom out without the blue and gold glasses and this is really something. The level of intensity and playmaking and physicality by both teams has made this an epic series. Both teams are forcing the other the to play at an elite level and the responses have been impressive.

The grind continues in OKC on Monday night. Keep the faith!

NBA FINALS Game 5: Pacers vs. Thunder

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

When: Monday, June 16, 2025 - 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +9.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein

Injuries

Pacers: Jarace Walker (ankle) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Thunder: Nikola Topic (knee) - out