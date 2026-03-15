The Pacers took a 101-92 loss to the Knicks on Friday to wrap up their back-to-back homestand, but provided plenty of entertainment before fading late to take their 12th consecutive loss.

The Knicks seemed to seize control of the game in the first half and from the opening tip, Mitchell Robinson proved to be a problem, grabbing rebounds with ease. In fact, it seemed like he had 6 rebounds before there were even 6 to grab en route to 22 boards for the game. Ivica Zubac played semi-normal minutes including second half action and finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds, but admitted he was not good dealing with Robinson on the glass. Zubac did have one impressive offensive rebound and dished to Jarace Walker for a bucket, so there was that.

After trailing by double digits at the half, the Pacers went into zombie Knicks killer mode in the second half, making things fun and making the Knicks work for a much needed W on their end. Aaron Nesmith was in maniac mode chasing Jalen Brunson around. Brunson got his with 29 points but needed 25 shots and the effort extended brought back reminders of the Pacers playoff approach. Yes, Brunson will get his but can he maintain that level of effort for 6 or 7 games? This year we won’t find out, but as noted Knicks fan lamented, the Pacers and their work on Brunson remains annoying. Classic recap below.

Jarace Walker had a solid outing with 18 points and 9 rebounds, making an impact in that third quarter which saw the Pacers take a brief one point lead. Jay Huff also had a nice third quarter stint, scoring all 9 of his points as part of the Pacers surge. While the Pacers kept it close, the Knicks closed on a 10-4 run in the final 2:40 of the game to seal up the win.

Now what?

The Pacers play in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon where Giannis Antetokounmpo remains questionable after missing the Bucks’ last game against the Hawks. Another Pacers loss and they will tie the 13 game losing streak record they set earlier this season. Goodness. The Pacers remain a game ahead of the Wizards in the inverse standings while the Kings added another win last night over the Clippers.

Pacers vs. Bucks

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

When: Sunday, March 15, 2026 - 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +7.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Kobe Brown, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Ivica Zubac

Bucks: Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Myles Turner

Injuries

Pacers: Ivica Zubac (ankle) - questionable, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - questionable, Andrew Nembhard (back) - questionable, TJ McConnell (hammy) - questionable, Obi Toppin (foot) - questionable, Quentin Jackson (calf) - questionable, Ben Sheppard (ankle) - questionable, Pascal Siakam (knee) - doubtful, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) - questionable, Ousmane Dieng (illness) - questionable, Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) - questionable