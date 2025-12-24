The Pacers reverted back to a slow, clank-filled start to set their path toward a 111-94 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday night. The loss was the third in four days and sixth consecutive overall. The Pacers have now had separate losing streaks of five games, eight games and the current six games with their record dropping to 6-24 on the season.

The offense continues to be a grind for the Pacers as they shot well below 30% from 3-land once, again and just 41% from the floor overall. No player scored more than 16 points (God bless, TJ) while Pascal Siakam lead the starters with 15 points against a Bucks team that entered the game having lost 5 of their last 6 games.

Timely buckets have become a lost art for the Pacers, even when positive momentum seems to be building. The Pacers won the fourth quarter (yay) 26-25, but a 9-0 run in the middle of the quarter cut what was a 25-point Bucks lead in the third quarter, down to 9 points with just under five minutes to play. But then the Pacers missed their next four field goal attempts, all pretty good looks from behind the arc.

This on a night when the Pacers missed 13 of 33 free throws which proved to be a major missed opportunity. Both teams had 7 offensive rebounds, but the Bucks cashed in the extra looks for 18 points while the Pacers scored just 5 second chance points.

The Pacers are now dead last in the league in FG% and 3PT% while 23rd in FT% for the season. Last season they were third, ninth and ninth in those categories, respectfully, while not being nearly the same team nor playing nearly the same way.

Following the game, the frustration was at the surface for Rick Carlisle and Pascal Siakam. Carlisle summed up the current state, simply sayin, “Gotta be resourceful and find ways.” This has been a challenge having played 23 different players so far and using 17 or 18 (honestly have lost track) different starting lineups. Siakam is paying no heed to the circumstances other than the frustratingly poor execution he’s enduring, as Dustin Dopirak reported.

"We just didn't play with any pace, any determination," Siakam said after posting 15 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's loss. "It looked out there like we were just jacking shots sometimes. We played with no force. We just didn't have it. It's hard to evaluate our offense because it just looked like we didn't try hard enough. ... It doesn't look like we have any pace or any pep to anything that we're doing. We just look slow. There's no energy. It's not fun to be around."

Siakam went on to describe how he can’t stand all of the losing and until the team decides it is not OK to lose than things won’t change. The struggle won’t change anytime soon though, considering the lineups and inexperience the Pacers are forced to lean on right now. Without Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, Tyrese Haliburton and even Ben Sheppard, all guys who have proven they not only know how to win, but how to play their role, stepping up and back when needed, in a winning formula.

Instead the Pacers are hoping a few young players figure it out and other guys who were not in the league can figure out how to play with one another and develop some consistent execution at both ends of the floor. The poster child of the issues facing the Pacers is highlighted by Ethan Thompson who showed up in late November with zero NBA games to his credit. He has played hard and no doubt wants to win, but he has 10 NBA games played now and 5 NBA starts, all with the Pacers over the past four weeks.

The fluctuating health and lineups has certainly lead to fluctuating execution which has no doubt been a strain on Siakam who has been the one constant on the roster all season. But with so many players having varying levels of understanding and experience with what the team is trying to do, developing trust and chemistry among the group is a daunting task to begin in the middle of the season.

But with all of those circumstances sounding like excuses, there remain several young players, in particular Jarace Walker, Johnny Furphy and even Benn Mathurin on certain nights, with an opportunity to seize a big role now and and important future role when the team is healthy (next season). They have all flashed at times but have had as many disappointing moments, as well. I have to think, these are the type of players Siakam is focused on as he looks for help, while also searching for joy in playing the game, once again. Here is the full postgame session:

As for the Bucks, they did their part to win, of course. The backcourt duo of Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins teamed up to score an efficient 46 points, rebuffing the late advances by the Pacers to get into the game. Myles Turner endured his share of boos in his second game back at the Fieldhouse. Turner made just 1 of 8 3PAs, finishing with 10 points and 6 rebounds for the game

The Pacers host the Celtics on Friday evening, so as the team with the second worst record in the league, the schedule just won’t relent going forward. After the C’s at the Fieldhouse on Friday, the Pacers close out the calendar year with road games at Miami and Houston before retuning home to play the Magic on New Year’s Eve afternoon.

