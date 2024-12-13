The Pacers are back in action on Friday night when they face the Sixers in Philly, the first of nine remaining games in December. After a few days off, the Pacers are trying to improve their level of play and do so on a consistent basis.

Andrew Nembhard is no longer on the injury list and should be able to go for good now, but Aaron Nesmith and Ben Sheppard remain on the shelf, although they were seen putting in work at practice this week.

The Pacers could very well put forth a much improved effort but struggle to win against an equally rested Sixers team who expect to have both Paul George and Joel Embiid ready to roll. Embiid alone is a problem for the Pacers considering both his history of giving Myles Turner fits coupled with the fact Turner is the only center available for the Pacers.

This may be a common theme in the bulk of the Pacers remaining games this month. After playing the Pelicans on Sunday at home, the Pacers have another three days off before things get gnarly. Games on the road at Phoenix, Sacramento and Golden State before Christmas followed by four games in six days after Christmas that includes OKC at the Fieldhouse, two games at Boston and then back home for Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve day.

A high functioning Pacers team would do well to finish that stretch around .500. So, the Pacers could improve their level of play an not have the results to show for it. That would actually be encouraging despite the frustrations. Hopefully, the pressure of this stretch and the threat of getting buried in lottery land will generate a collective level of fight instead of flight.

If not, it could be a long, quiet winter at the Fieldhouse if the fan base becomes apathetic to the cause. The Pelicans game was added as a NBA Cup replacement game and starts at 5 p.m. ET and you can get in the building for $2 and fees on some ticket apps. Yes, the Colts kickoff at 4:25 p.m., but that is in Denver not down the street. Hopefully, this is not the beginning of a trend. I do know some different friends who are planning to take advantage of the low prices, so hopefully that anecdotal evidence shows up big.

One way to entice fans to show up and show out at the Fieldhouse on Sunday, would be for the Pacers to deliver a great effort and dare I say, A WIN in Philly on Friday night against a healthy (which is minute-to-minute for that team) Sixers team that is equally desperate to start winning games.

Pacers vs. 76ers

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George, Guerschon Yabusele, Joel Embiid

Injuries

Pacers: Ben Sheppard (oblique) - out, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - out, James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

76ers: Kelly Oubre Jr. (arm) - questionable, Adem Bona (knee) - questionable