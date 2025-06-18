The Pacers lost the race to 110 points, chasing from behind for the final 45 minutes of the game, en route to a 120-109 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

OKC takes a 3-2 series lead into Game 6 at the Fieldhouse on Thursday, putting the Pacers in an elimination game scenario for the first time in their magical playoff run.

Between the clutch time fade in Game 4 and the first consecutive loss in Game 5, the Pacers emerged from OKC looking like a team whose magical run through the post season had run out of magic. To make matters worse, Tyrese Haliburton strained his right calf midway through the first quarter which now has the Pacers waiting on MRI results to determine his availability for Game 6.

Haliburton’s injury was just one problematic variable for the Pacers, though. The Pacers point guard gutted it out and playing 34 minutes, but finished the game making no field goals in six attempts, making just four free throws to finish the game with 4 points, 6 assists and 7 rebounds. The physical play of Lu Dort and the Thunder defense seems to have worn down Haliburton’s physically not to mention his attack mentality.

To make matters much worse, the Pacers had 23 turnovers and unlike Game 1, most of these donations were live ball turnovers which resulted in 32 points at the other end for OKC. Pascal Siakam was loose with it early, although he complained of continual hacking in the lane. Regardless, Siakam finished with 6 turnovers. Andrew Nembhard was just wild with his passing, turning it over 4 times with three going for ‘touchdowns’ at the other end.

Nembhard scored just 7 points with 3 assists, but the turnovers all stood out. He too, has to be feeling the effects of guarding tough guards for 94 feet over the course of four playoff series, ending now against the league MVP who is a nightmare to stay in front of on the drive.

Speaking of the MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played a supporting role on this night when he scored 31 points with 10 assists. Jalen Williams assumed the starring role for the Thunder with and efficient 40-point night.

Assuming the factors mentioned above with Haliburton stymied on offense and playing on a bum leg, turnover issues galore and not much offensive help from Nembhard contrasted with the 71-point effort from just two of the Thunder’s top players, it would seem the Pacers were throttled by 20 to 30 points.

Instead, the final score was just 11 points thanks to a second half effort spearheaded by TJ McConnell, who scored 13 of his 18 points in the third quarter. After McConnell left early in the fourth quarter, the Pacers kept fighting and drew within two points at 95-93 after a Siakam 3-ball with 8:30 remaining in the game.

Two minutes later, OKC pushed the lead back to double digits. Haliburton was not near himself as he and Nembhard served up some brutal turnovers. TJ McConnell isn’t used to playing heavy minutes, but I bet he could’ve returned at the six minute mark to give it a go.

The defense wasn’t going to be any worse and at least McConnell was getting in the lane to create offense. Unfortunately, McConnell’s return wasn’t until the 3:23 mark when the game was decided at 118-104, as the Pacers lost all of their juice.

Aside from the early turnovers, Siakam lead the way for the Pacers with 28 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Now the Pacers return to the Fieldhouse, hoping for good news about Haliburton, but also game planning for a desperate effort in a Game 6 elimination game. Haliburton is yet to show up on the league’s injury report, but we can assume he will be questionable at best. The Pacers have had magical, late-game finishes to win games in all four rounds of the playoffs. Do they have anything left for a magical, late SERIES comeback?

No place better to find out than the Fieldhouse where the Pacers will still need that homecourt advantage to give them a boost. While Siakam and McConnell stepped up to help avoid a blowout in Game 5, they will need a few more teammates to come up big and make plays (and shots!) to put pressure on the Thunder and send the series back to OKC.

NBA FINALS Game 6: Pacers vs. Thunder

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Thursday, June 19, 2025 - 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein

Injuries

Pacers: Jarace Walker (ankle) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Thunder: Nikola Topic (knee) - out