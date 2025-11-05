Even with half of the Pacers roster on ice, the Pacers and Bucks delivered another wild and wacky game fitting of the continuing rivalry which ended at the buzzer after Giannis Antetokounmpo called game and left not time for the Pacers to respond.

Despite the disheartening finish for the Pacers (sorry, had to), it was a fantastic night of hoops theatrics with Myles Turner’s initial return with the enemy and much gnashing of teeth over a good chunk of the fan base treating him like the enemy. Fortunately, its not that deep no matter how much Giannis wants to make it with his postgame scolding that doesn’t match his on court reactions.

You gotta love it!

Sadly, Pacers fans have to look forward to next year in hopes of returning this rivalry where it belongs in the postseason. However, with eight players out at crunch time, the Pacers still found a way to put themselves in position to win down the stretch.

After a Bucks 5-0 run with two minutes left put the Bucks on five, Aaron Nesmith rose up and drilled a 3-ball on a nifty play out of a timeout. After Pascal Siakam and AJ Green swapped 1 of 2 trips to the free throw line, Nesmith came up big, again with a tough finish at the rim to tie the game.

That left 14.5 seconds for the Bucks to go for the win which resulted in Giannis holding the ball for the perfect amount of time before dribbling into a fade away 17-footer over the outstretched helping hands of Isaiah Jackson. The buzzer sounded before the ball went in the hoop, immediately killing the Fieldhouse vibes for the faithful.

The game was a duel of stars with Giannis delivering 33 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. For the Pacers, Pascal Siakam had to play 38 minutes, but matched with 32 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals and a block. Once, again an amazing effort for Siakam, spilling his guts as the Pacers come up just short in the end. After the game, Siakam remarked the injury issues have become ‘almost laughable’ but really isn’t funny.

Quenton Jackson came up lame in the second half after chasing Giannis in transition then feeling a hamstring strain. Johnny Furphy appeared set to play a big chunk of the fourth quarter, but less than a minute into the quarter, Furph tweaked his ankle on a drive and was seen on crutches after the game. Both players are listed as out for the Brooklyn game on Wednesday night.

QJackson was a big factor in keeping the Pacers around while on the court, also exposing a weakness in the Bucks arsenal that Eastern Conference playoff teams should note. While Ryan Rollins and Cole Anthony can knock down shots, neither was comfortable bringing the ball up against full court pressure. The point guard duo combined for 10 turnovers and at times seemed happy to get rid of the ball once across the halfcourt line.

Isaiah Jackson had his best effort of the season, looking much more comfortable as he continues working back from the Achilles injury. He also looked inspired to take on his old mentor, Turner and in the end was able to outplay Tuner with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and a block in 29 minutes. Turner started out hot, but finished with just 9 points and 7 rebounds. Turner did have 5 blocks and grabbed an Anthony airball for a huge bucket at crunch time.

Jarace Walker played 38 minutes and flashed several strong plays as he works toward assuming a bigger role in the rotation. Walker had a quiet 8 points through three quarters, but was also big when it mattered in the fourth, adding 10 points to finished the game with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Along with the late-game heroics mentioned above, Nesmith finished with 17 points and 7 rebounds in continual scrap mode at both ends.

After losing QJackson and Furphy, the Pacers ended up having to play all 13 guys in uniform. Assuming RayJ Dennis can play on Wednesday, the Pacers will have 11 players available for the Nets as they try to earn their second win before hitting the road, again.

Pacers vs. Nets

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Ben Sheppard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson

Nets: Tyrese Martin, Cam Thomas, Terrence Mann, Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton

Injuries

Pacers: RayJ Dennis (back) - probable, Quenton Jackson (hammy) - out, Johnny Furphy (ankle) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Bennedict Mathurin (toe) - out, Andrew Nembhard (shoulder) - out, TJ McConnell (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Nets: Haywood Highsmith (knee) - out, Drake Powell (ankle) - out