The preseason practice games were painful, particularly if you were trying to glean some insights into how the Pacers may improve for the upcoming regular season. Instead, they kept any enhancements close to the vest by delivering uneven offensive play and a familiar lack of consistent effort at the defensive end.

But starting on Wednesday, the games count and the Pacers truly begin trying to back up their big post season run which earned them very little respect heading into the 2024-25 season. Despite a very similar roster, there will be changes in the playing rotation to begin the season and plenty of depth to shift that playing rotation, if and/or when needed.

Walker and Mathurin

Jarace Walker and Benn Mathurin had the most focus on them in preseason and played plenty of minutes with inconsistent results. But when going good, showed the ceiling each has to impact the Pacers in a reserve role. They certainly didn’t stake a claim for a bigger role, but impacting the team off the bench with TJ McConnell would be extremely valuable.

The duo expect to soak up minutes at the start of the season last used by Ben Sheppard in the playoffs. Shep doesn’t have the ceiling of Walker and Mathurin but he has everything needed to be a major bench contributor when his number is called. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Shep playing key second half minutes in games as a Carlisle security blanket as Walker and Mathurin continue developing.

Shep and Enrique Freeman made a huge last impression in preseason, teaming up to rally the Pacers for an OT win over the Hornets. Like Sheppard, Freeman plays the game with all of the attributes Carlisle lays out when he discusses general expectation. Extreme effort, willing to do the little things, spilling guts on defense and chasing down rebounds defines both Carlisle’s wishes and Freeman’s game. He will likely tear up the G-League on his two-way deal and when not will be filling the open spot on the 15-man Pacers roster since there is no rush to take him off the two-way deal.

Roster numbers

As mentioned above, the Pacers begin the season with an open spot in the 15-man roster after releasing Cole Swider following the last preseason game. With a non-guarantee, the Pacers could have kept Swider and then released him later, if needed. But doing it at this point saved a few pennies and also gave Swider a chance to catch on with another team, which he did by signing with the Pistons.

There is also no rush to convert a two-way player since Mad Ants minutes will be a better option, assuming the Pacers roster remains healthy. The spot does create the option to be filled with a desired player who may hit the market at some point, as well.

Let’s get started

The Pacers starters showed flashes of their potent offense in preseason, but often also seemed to take the foot off the gas. One thing is for sure, they are a group that has to play hard and tough together. They will never be able to cruise through stretches of games without getting clobbered by any team in the league.

It was nice to see Tyrese Haliburton start strong, along with Myles Turner, in the final game. Haliburton will make things go and he enters a very interesting season as a far more high profile player in the league following this All-NBA selection, Olympic gold medal and massive new contract. He’s floating among the elite in society where he feels comfortable sending a public congrats message to 50 Cent in the wee hours of the morning. He recorded a podcast with President Obama recently, as well. Now is the time to start saying, No more often since everyone who wants a piece of Haliburton is ready to say, Yes (see PG and Vic).

Fortunately, the starters appear healthy and that include Pascal Siakam who certainly didn’t over extend himself in preseason. Siakam has also been busy on social media, checking out Indy with his camera crew in tow. Good stuff as both he and Haliburton seem ready and excited to lead this franchise together for the next few years.

The first full year starts on Wednesday as the Pacers play a rough stretch of games to start the season. Their home opener on Sunday against the Sixers may be played without Joel Embiid and Paul George on the Sixers. Never apologize for injury luck, just take advantage, something the Pacers improved at throughout last season. But last season is behind us and despite all of the familiar faces, there remain plenty of questions that can only be answered once the real games start.

Changes to TV coverage

The Pacers local television coverage has changed in name, going from Bally Sports Indiana to FanDuel Sports Network. For now, it appears nothing is changing but the name with the broadcasts still available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Spectrum, Xfinity and U-verse TV. Similarly, FDSN will offer a streaming subscription for $19.99 per month. As a YouTube TV subscriber I’m holding out hope that FDSN will eventually (maybe next year) be added to the YTTV lineup since they have a couple of FanDuel channels already on the roster. Alas, for now consider this just a name and color change to the same broadcast situation.