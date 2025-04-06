Once again, the Pacers put it together in the second half to run away and beat the Jazz, 140-112 after trailing by two points at the half. The W’s all count the same and the flash of excellence, better late than never made for an impressive stretch of play for a big chunk of the second half.

The Pacers had an odd case of the clanks in this one, particularly in the first half when they missed 5 of 12 (58%) free throws and 14 of 20 (30%) threes. With 9 blocked shots and fueling some transition opportunities, the Pacers were able to hang around, winning the second quarter and staying within touch at the half.

The second half was a completely different story, as the desperation to deliver seemed to ramp up and the threes started to fall and the Pacers scored 83 point to leave the Jazz in the dust. Still, in the third quarter, the Pacers still struggled at the line, making just 9 of 16 in the quarter, for 12 misses overall. But in the fourth quarter, the Pacers closed with purpose making all 10 of their FTAs.

Bennedict Mathurin started a little rusty in his return to action, but like the team as a whole, found his rhythm in the second half. Mathurin missed his first two free throw attempts in the first quarter, but went on to continue attacking and getting to the line where he made 12 of his next 14 free throws, including all 6 in the fourth quarter, finishing the game with 20 points.

Myles Turner had another impactful game with 26 points and 7 rebounds while also delivering 6 blocks. For a minute, it looked like a triple-double was forming, but Turner’s usual 4Q rotation minutes weren’t needed once the lead ballooned. Overall, the Pacers had 17 blocks by 7 different players, with Siakam adding 4 blocks.

Tyrese Haliburton had a similar situation to Turner, finishing with 17 points, 11 assists and 0 turnovers despite not needing to play a minute in the fourth quarter.

The Pacers had Mathurin, Siakam and Nesmith all questionable before the game but all three ended up playing which filled the playing rotation for the first time in several games. With Mathurin back in his spot, Jarace Walker slipped back behind Ben Sheppard in the rotation, filling in more for Toppin or playing small ball in place of Bryant at times.

Shep has started making some threes, so we’ll see how this plays out going forward. Walker had 5 points and 7 rebounds in about 14 minutes of time, including a sweet help side rotation to swat away a layup attempt by the Jazz as the Pacers were rolling in the fourth quarter.

On to Denver

Jarace Walker should get plenty of burn when the Pacers face the Nuggets in Denver on Sunday night. Pascal Siakam is listed as out with his elbow bursitis, which will give him some much needed rest. Ben Sheppard is also listed as doubtful with a big toe sprain.

This is a godforsaken one-game roadie to throw in the schedule for the Pacers, but they return home for their next three later in the week. The Nuggets are in a tight race in the West. After losing their last three games, which were all quite entertaining, the Nuggs have relinquished third place in the West, now in fourth a half game behind the Lakers but also just one game ahead of eighth place Memphis.

Crazy race out West, so it is no surprise that the short-handed Pacers a 6.5-point underdogs in this one. Jamal Murray has missed the last four game for the Nuggs with a hamstring and remains questionable for the Pacers.

Pacers vs. Nuggets

Where: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

When: Sunday, Apr. 6, 2025, 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner

Nuggets: Peyton Watson, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Injuries

Pacers: Ben Sheppard (toe) - doubtful, Pascal Siakam (elbow) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Nuggets: Jamal Murray (hamstring) - questionable, DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) - out