The Pacers put together a feel good 48 minutes on Wednesday with a strong defensive effort to hold the Wizards in check before pulling away with a spirited fourth quarter effort to deliver a 114-101 dub in front of the Fieldhouse faithful.

Throughout the several losses prior to this win, it was easy to overlook the consistent strong play of Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard. Both delivered again, in their own unique styles, but they received ample help from the supporting cast this time around.

Nembhard managed the game like a maestro, taking just two shots in the first half but delivering 7 assists and then flipping the focus at winning time in the second half to finish the game with an efficient 17 points and 10 assists with only one turnover.

Siakam added 28 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists, boosting his scoring total by making all 12 of his free throw attempts. First of all, getting to the line 12 times was fantastic, but making ‘em all quite impressive. Siakam started the season really struggling from the line, but in his last five games from the start of November, Siakam is 26 of 30 from the line, so he is certainly trending in the right way. You know what? Let’s not talk about it anymore (knocks on a 2 x 4).

As for the supporting cast, Ivica Zubac stepped into a starring role, as well playing over 30 minutes and making his presence felt around the rim at both ends, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds and a couple of blocks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had his strongest all around game as he continues to buy into the level of defensive intensity the Pacers are looking for from him. Oubre’s length along with Aaron Nesmith can give the Pacers a couple of defensive dogs on the floor when they are right. Now, neither are shooting the ball well from three, unless in Nesmith’s case, the game is on the line in the final two minutes. While Oubre missed all five of his 3PAs he was able to finish around the rim and finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

Seven players chipped in off the bench with all scoring at least a point. Jalen Slawson and Larry Nance Jr. joined the party late, with a fourth quarter stint, but both were part of a fun that put the Pacers in control to close out the win with little drama. Slawson was on the floor for 12 minutes, scored 2 points but was +13 for his time thanks to energy he brought. No let down, not on his watch. Nance had 5 points in only five minutes, but that’s when the Pacers extended the lead for good.

Also have to mention TJ McConnell and Quenton Jackson doing what they do best off the bench. McConnell looked much more like what we are used to in his 14 minutes. QJack needs to be added to the Siakam and Nembhard duo as a reliable source of consistent strong play.

Knicks in town

The Pacers host the Knicks on Friday night for their NBA Cup matchup. Unfortunately, this is the only time the Knicks play at the Fieldhouse and there’s a good chance the two players that haunt the Knicks the most will not be available. Tyrese Haliburton remains on the shelf with Rick Carlisle saying they will update again in about 10 days. Aaron Nesmith left the game on Wednesday with some soreness behind his right knee and is listed as questionable.

When the schedule came out, this game was a must see as we all hope to have a healthy Pacers lineup ready to rekindle the rivalry from the last two playoff series between the two teams. But for now, the Pacers will have to make due with those who are available and try to pick up where they left off on Wednesday.

This game will be televised nationally on Prime and tips of a rugged seven-game stretch that has the Pacers playing the Knicks, @Philly, Houston, @Cleveland, @Knicks, OKC and Philly. That’s a lot of games between now and Nov. 27, but at least they don’t have to travel much, never leaving the Eastern time zone.

Pacers vs. Knicks

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, November 13, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +8.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injuries

Pacers: TJ McConnell (hamstring) - probable, Aaron Nesmith (knee) - questionable, Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Ben Sheppard (knee) - out

Knicks: None