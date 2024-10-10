The Pacers started their first preseason game in Atlanta appearing to pick up right where they left off in the playoffs. Attacking from the jump with a fast and efficient offense fueled be getting the ball and going en route to a 22-5 start.

Then a preseason game broke out and eventually the Pacers lost 131-130 on the wildest finish you will never remember.

The Pacers starters, with James Wiseman in for Myles Turner, played two eight minute stints in the first half before sitting the rest of the way. No concerns or surprises among the group, other than they have to continue paying attention on the defensive end.

The second unit, playing without a true center struggled initially with a -13 run to end the first quarter, but bounced back with an 11-0 run to begin the second quarter. Main take away from that stretch is that I wished Bennedict Mathurin and Jarace Walker could meld their approaches on the court into one effort that both utilized. Benn needs to tone it down a bit and Jarace needs to go for it a bit more.

Only other main take aways on the positive end were how both Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell showed up ready to show out like they did in May. Both showing how they are offensive threats and looking to score at all times. Couldn’t help but think of the state of both off these guys at this time last year. They are completely different and far more valuable players at this time. Really assertive and ready to take on a primary playmaking role when given the opportunity.

Finally, James Wiseman was quite useful as a fifth option, running the floor, working the glass and finishing around the rim. Real impressive considering the rest of the league has apparently given up on him.

The Pacers are now in Cleveland to take on the Cavs in the second of four preseason games. Would expect much of the same as far as rotations or at least minutes. Carlisle didn’t mix and match the starters and reserves at all, just swapping the five-man lineups in the first half. Assuming, there will be more staggered lineup combinations at some point in preseason, which may start tonight.

Oh, and the capital H in FieldHouse still bums me out. Also a bummer, no local television options. Stay safe out there on the Internet.

Pacers vs. Hawks Preseason

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: None

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +1.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, James Wiseman

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (hammy) - questionable, Johnny Furphy (ankle) - questionable, Myles Turner (knee) - questionable

Cavaliers: Max Strus (hip) - questionable, Emoni Bates (knee) - out