The Pacers dropped their preseason home opener to the Hawks, 119-117, playing without Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers star point guard was ruled out before the game with an ankle injury that does not appear to be a major issue.

The Pacers starting unit, with Kelly Oubre, Jr. sliding into the starting lineup while Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard slid down to the two guard spots, was a net positive for the game while playing together. In fact, to start the game the Pacers made their first six shots with all five making a bucket. They even got crafty, scoring a three with two seconds remaining on the half.

That’s an improvement over game one and also done against a lengthy and athletic Hawks defensive squad. Overall, that defensive pressure forced the Pacers into 17 turnovers.

In fact, the Hawks tipped their hand that they are fully embracing the depth and effort movement by defensively picking up the ball full court. Makes perfect sense considering the addition of Lu Dort to add to Dyson Daniels, Jalen Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker (who did not play against Pacers) and rooking Kingston Flemings. The Pacers get a boost against this strategy when it counts with both Haliburton and Nembhard available to initiate offense.

For the Pacers, they had their struggles on the defensive end. Oubre with the starting unit was an adjustment and there was real-time confusion expressed as they tried to get in sync. On the reserve unit, Larry Nance Jr. played his first minutes for the Pacers taking some of the reserve center minutes for Jay Huff. Nance showed up pretty well, particularly his ability to go get rebounds in the air. In just over 11 minutes, Nance finished with 6 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Obi Toppin (11 points) and Jarace Walker (10 points, 7 rebounds) continued their solid play off the bench, as the group also welcomed back Quenton Jackson. Overall, there were defensive lapses that are familiar as the team keeps working in new players.

Haliburton’s status for the remaining preseason schedule will likely remain in flux. He may be wanting to save his first game at the Fieldhouse for the home opener. The Pacers play in OKC on Tuesday night and he may also not want to return to the scene of his injury until the game counts, as well.

Haliburton didn’t make the trip to OKC last year, but it seems like making that trip now will be the final step in turning the page on a moment he (nor anyone associated with the Pacers) will never forget. At least going to the arena and doing some pregame work would be worthwhile even if he doesn’t play.

The Thunder will be playing the Pacers on a back-to-back after playing the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday. Their first two preseason games were on a back-to-back, as well and in the first game most of the starters sat out while in the second game more starters were in the lineup. A peek at the injury report for the Thunders shows 12 players not expected to play against the Hawks. So the Pacers may see a stronger lineup which is part of OKC’s preseason plan according to coach Mark Daigneault.

"We are going to not travel a number of guys just based on the rhythm of preseason and the fact that it's a back-to-back,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said. “A large amount of our returning rotation players, if not all of our returning rotation players, will not travel and will not play — just in the interest of having them physically ready to go against Indiana. We'll travel the rookie players, the two ways and the Exhibit-10 guys. We'll have nine total guys in Atlanta."

Hmm, Tyrese may want to play after all!

Pacers vs. Thunder

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

When: Tuesday, October 13, 2026 - 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: DAZN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +2.5 (Please don’t wager on preseason)

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac

Thunder: Cason Wallace, Shai Gigeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Aday Mara

Injuries

Pacers: Johnny Furphy (knee) - out

Thunder: TBD