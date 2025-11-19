The Pacers spent Monday night in Detroit where they suffered another loss, 127-112. In the effort to dig up some positives after returning to Indy, Rick Carlisle, on The Fan Morning Show, mentioned Benn Mathurin’s return, not losing the rebound battle (actually tied) and winning the second half by one point.

The Pistons were also short-handed, playing without Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris, three of the team’s top four scorers. But that didn’t stop the Pistons from scoring in bursts at a pace the Pacers were unable to maintain.

Carlisle also mentioned how the team has to continue looking past the injury circumstance and just keep working at playing better. The Pacers didn’t jump out to an early first quarter lead, but stayed in touch with the Pistons but still trailed after the first quarter. From there, sudden bursts by the Pistons force the Pacers to chase from behind.

For more good news, the Pacers showed some fourth quarter fight, spearheaded by a strong effort by Mathuin who scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half, including 14 points in the fourth quarter. No doubt a rough start in the first half for Mathurin, but he shook of the rust quickly to be a factor in the second half.

Mathurin’s effort helped cut a 24-point deficit to 9 points early in the fourth quarter. But one of those sudden bursts by the Pistons saw them go on an 8-0 run in 90 seconds sucking the final life out of the Pacers effort to get back in the game to win.

For more positives, the late effort by Mathurin helped the Pacers break their streak of five consecutive losses by 17 points or more. Unfortunately, the Pacers have now lost six consecutive games bay at least 15 points as part of their current 8-game losing streak. Mathurin was unfazed after the game, wondering why they couldn’t win 10 in a row. That’s why we love him!

The Pacers return to the Fieldhouse to play the Hornets on Wednesday as the sideways season continues with an eye on development which will keep Jarace Walker in the starting lineup and allow Mathurin to continue teaming up with Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard to cause problems.

While many Pacers fans have moved past wanting to win out of a bottom three spot, you can’t stop current players, many playing for a profitable NBA career, from hunting for wins and their matchup with the Hornets will be the best opportunity to win over the next week. Of course, the Pacers are home underdogs, as well. Good times, indeed!

Pacers vs. Hornets

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, November 19, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +1.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, Tony Bradley

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Sion James, Miles Bridges, Ryan Kalkbrenner

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (knee) - out, Quenton Jackson (hammy) - out, Johnny Furphy (ankle) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Hornets: Tre Mann (ankle) - doubtful, Josh Green (shoulder) - out, Liam McNeeley (illness) - out, Brandon Miller (shoulder) - out, Grant Williams (knee) - out