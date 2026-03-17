The Pacers put forth an entertaining effort against the Bucks, taking a halftime lead and maintaining touch with the lead before the Bucks pulled away to hand the Pacers their 13th consecutive loss, 134-123.

The fatal stretch spanned the final four minutes of the third quarter and then the first four minutes of the fourth quarter which turned a one possession game into a Milwaukee 18-point lead. Per usual, who was playing (and not playing) and when factored into the final outcome.

Aaron Nesmith certainly played, until he didn’t, scoring 24 points in 20 minutes of burn in the first half. Nesmith has come alive lately, playing more consistently and has in some ways assumed the strong effort and production the past few games that Pascal Siakam had been delivering much of the season until the recent knee sprain has sidelined him for several games. Nesmith played just 8 minutes in the third quarter before shutting it down for the game, but not before hitting his career high for points with 32 on just 14 shots. That included making 7 of 10 threes and all five free throw attempts.

Jarace Walker delivered another solid effort as he continues to consistently produce despite the wildly fluctuating lineups around him on the floor. Walker had 14 points with 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 0 turnovers. One of those assists to Nesmith for a flush was quite nice, as was his improbable made 3-ball at the end of the third quarter which had him avoiding a face full of Giannis by flipping the ball to the hoop from the side with his left hand.

Jalen Slawson continued his NBA baptism by fire tour, playing in the starting lineup for the Pacers and being assigned to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis scored 31 points and bullied his way to the hoop, per usual but not for lack of effort from Slawson who certainly didn’t look any more out of place than others trying to guard the Greek Freak who played 23 minutes and appeared to tweak a knee after a second half dunk and did not play the fourth quarter.

Ivica Zubac played 24 minutes and finished with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists while Myles Tuner played a bit longer and made 3 treys to finish with 13 points and 4 rebounds. Per Tony East, Turner discussed the matchup with Zu and his fit with the Pacers following the game. Also, Rick Carlisle and Aaron Nesmith had some interesting post game thoughts here.

TJ McConnell made a rare start and finished with 9 points and 11 assists, but looked comfortable playing with Zubac. McConnell missed a few open shots but did reveal how Zubac can create some space for guards to get buckets. McConnell also snagged a steal in his time which was his 900th career steal. Not all with the Pacers even if it seems like it.

Zubac also flipped a nifty behind the back pass to a cutting McConnell at the rim who seemed stunned for a half sec with the pass which forced him to pass it out instead of laying it up before the D recovered. The ball movement still resulted in a bucket, one of Nesmith’s threes early in the game. For the game the Pacers made 21 of 42 threes which normally would provide a substantial advantage except the Bucks countered by making 23 of 44 threes. Oof.

Now what?

The Pacers will be in New York on Tuesday to play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden where they will certainly get a heroes welcome, or some kind of welcome. Jalen Brunson is questionable with an ankle issue, so the Knicks may elect to rest the feisty point guard considering the Pacers have 11 players mentioned on the injury list for the first of back-to-back games.

The Pacers did beat the Knicks in their last game at MSG which also seems like the last game the Pacers tried to win for 48 minutes with key players available. The Knicks beat the Pacers last Friday, pulling away late if you can believe it. Regardless, the Knicks are heavy favorites to hand the Pacers their 14th consecutive loss which would break the team record set earlier this season.

Pacers vs. Knicks

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When: Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +16.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: TJ McConnell, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Jalen Slawson, Ivica Zubac

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injuries

Pacers: Ivica Zubac (ankle) - questionable, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - questionable, Andrew Nembhard (back) - questionable, TJ McConnell (hammy) - questionable, Obi Toppin (foot) - questionable, Quentin Jackson (calf) - questionable, Ben Sheppard (ankle) - questionable, Micah Potter (tricep) - questionable, Pascal Siakam (knee) - doubtful, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Knicks: Jalen Brunson (calf) - questionable, Miles McBride (pelvic core) - out