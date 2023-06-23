The Indiana Pacers utilized the No. 26 pick in the NBA Draft to select Ben Sheppard out of Belmont University.

Sheppard is a four-year player out of Belmont who will turn 22 years old in a few weeks. He worked his way into the first round throughout the draft process as a solid 3 and D option on the wing.

Physically, Sheppard compares to Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith, but his ability to knock down shots and also guard on the perimeter make him a valuable player the Pacers hope can quickly carve out a role in the Pacers rotation.

Sheppard averaged almost 19 points per game and shot 41.5% from three land on six 3PAs per game. The kid can shoot it quick and easy.

More to come on the Pacers latest pick…