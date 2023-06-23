Pacers Draft: Pacers select Ben Sheppard with the No 26 pick
Several solid options fell to the Pacers pick and they went with a 3 and D specialist.
The Indiana Pacers utilized the No. 26 pick in the NBA Draft to select Ben Sheppard out of Belmont University.
Sheppard is a four-year player out of Belmont who will turn 22 years old in a few weeks. He worked his way into the first round throughout the draft process as a solid 3 and D option on the wing.
Physically, Sheppard compares to Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith, but his ability to knock down shots and also guard on the perimeter make him a valuable player the Pacers hope can quickly carve out a role in the Pacers rotation.
Sheppard averaged almost 19 points per game and shot 41.5% from three land on six 3PAs per game. The kid can shoot it quick and easy.
More to come on the Pacers latest pick…
Perhaps had they exercised some patience and not pulled the trade with Denver beforehand, they could have had Walker (@8), Whitmore (trade into teens with 26 & 29), AND Sheppard (@32).
I have to think this means Chris Duarte is on the move as part of a deal for a forward (eg - Obi Toppin or Grant Williams).