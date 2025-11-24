The Pacers dropped to 2-14 on the season after taking a 120-109 loss to the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday. One thing has become clear throughout the Pacers early struggles - when you are 2-14, the schedule never really eases up.

For the Pacers that means, hosting the Pistons on Monday night at the Fieldhouse and then going to Toronto to face the Raptors on Wednesday. Those are the top two teams in the East as they try to replicate the 2024-25 Pacers success, sans the early season struggles the Pacers faced last year before getting healthy.

The Pistons have had their share of injuries, but are getting more healthy with Ausar Thompson, Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey back in action since beat the Pacers by 15 in Detroit last Monday.

The Pacers do face the 1-15 Wizards on Friday for the ‘tree lighting game’ at the Fieldhouse. This will be the first of four consecutive games at the Fieldhouse, followed by the Bulls, Cavs and Nuggets. So, yeah, nothing will be easy this season.

The Pacers did get another impressive performance in Cleveland from their top three players lead by Andrew Nembhard scoring a career-high 32 points with 8 assists. Pascal Siakam continued his reliable production with 26 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

More important was the third member of that top three, Bennedict Mathurin scoring 21 points with 7 rebounds. Following the game, Rick Carlisle lauded the three players and seemed to make a point more than once that Mathurin has lifted his game to be rightly considered a top player among that core. It is easy to see why with his much more fluid play within the offense, almost passing up shots to a fault to try to keep things flowing.

Mathurin’s movement with and without the ball has helped create scoring opportunities for himself or teammates which has simply been enjoyable to watch. Yes, I realize I’m talking about a 3-game stretch since Mathurin returned from his big toe strain, but his game look quite comfortable, let alone sustainable.

Now if the Pacers could get a couple of other players to step up their game and/or return from injury to help make things easier on all involved, but in particular Nembhard and Siakam who continue to approach each game like it is the playoffs.

Plenty of opportunities remain for a player or three to seize for a bigger role. TJ McConnell continues to hold down his valuable backup point guard minutes, with 10 points and 4 assists in 17 minutes. TJM made a pair of threes to raise his 3P% to 50 percent for the year.

However, Ben Sheppard continues to struggle shooting it, making just 1 of 6 shots and 0-5 from 3-land. Jarace Walker only played 17 minutes and finished with 6 points and 4 rebounds. Isaiah Jackson continues to struggle with foul issues which lead to Jay Huff playing 26 minutes. Huff was unable to repeat his big night against the Hornets, this time around making just 1 of 7 from 3-land to finish with 5 points. He did block 4 shots which kept him in the game as they continue to find ways to keep him near the hoop on defense.

Someone, anyone who can deliver a little juice on a semi-consistent basis would be nice. It is just brutal at Johnny Furphy and Kam Jones have been unable to join the fray. The season is long and they will no doubt heal at some point (right?) and since it appears the opportunities to seize more time will remain then all we can do is look forward to their improved health.

For now, it is just nice to see how Mathurin is seizing his opportunity and giving the Pacers a nice offensive boost. Even last season, after Haliburton and Siakam, the third, fourth an fifth options seemed to fluctuate from game to game between with Nembhard, Nesmith and Myles Turner. Good health willing, Mathurin will remain locked in this role for the remainder of the season and help bring along others to step up, as well.

Pacers vs. Pistons

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Monday, November 24, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +9.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Ben Sheppard, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (knee) - out, Quenton Jackson (hammy) - out, Johnny Furphy (ankle) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Pistons: Jaden Ivey (reconditioning) - probable, Caris LeVert (foot) - probable, Bobi Klintman (ankle) - out, Marcus Sasser (hip) - out