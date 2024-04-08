The Pacers held on for dear life to beat the Heat, 117-115 on Sunday evening to end the day with a one game lead over the 76ers with three games to go and the tie breaker in their back pocket.

The Pacers burst out to a 38-24 first quarter lead which started with a couple of early threes by Tyrese Haliburton. The best of signs for any big Pacers game. TJ McConnell came in to close out the successful first frame by zipping around and adding six points of his own.

While Haliburton slowed down from there, he entered the game with a bothersome lower back, TJ Macs was just getting started, adding eight more in the second half to put the Pacers in control of the game up 17 at the break.

Photo: Bally Sports Indiana

With Jimmy Butler and the Heat, no deficit is too big and the Pacers spent the second half fighting off the inevitable runs from Miami. McConnell and Obi Toppin were fantastic as the lead dipped below double-digits, pushing the lead back to 14 a couple of times. Toppin’s timely threes just made the Heat continue to expend energy to get back in the game.

When it was closing time in the fourth, Haliburton wasn’t shooting a confident shot and his game was a tick off as it felt the Heat were about to hit the push to pass and steal the game. With four minutes left, the Heat were on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to four.

As I was thinking, maybe McConnell should return to the game I received a text from my friend, Knapp saying, Carlisle has to put McConnell back in. As I read the text, McConnell was up checking in and he finished the game except for some late offense/defense subbing as the Pacers hung on through some wild Tyler Herro three-point attempts.

The Pacers finished the game with an inbound pass and a pair of essentially touch passes by Haliburton and then McConnell to burn the final three seconds without allowing Miami to foul. McConnell finished with 22 points while he put on a play-making clinic. The Pacers drive and kick to cutters game was on point and a joy to watch as they frustrated the Heat.

While McConnell’s game stood out, Myles Turner was also a massive presence in this one, playing 37 minutes, scoring 22 points and grabbing 13 rebounds with his taped up index finger. Turner was also credited with 2 blocks but was a major presence around the rim all game.

Huge win and now the Pacers move on to Toronto for the first of three remaining games. Only the Pacers can cough up the favorable position they earned with wins over OKC and Miami. With the Nets as our witness, the Pacers still have to show up and deliver the goods.

The Pacers are more likely to move up in the standings than down if they can beat Cleveland in the penultimate game of the regular season. However, this team needs to look no further down the road than their next game in Toronto. The Raptors have injury concerns but after losing 15 consecutive games have beaten the Bucks and Wizards in their last two. Worse, they have a very Nets-like roster with enough dogs and players that have given the Pacers fits that there will be no walk over in Toronto.

After taking control of their future playoff status, it is time for the Pacers to close the deal.

Game Details

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

When: Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -8

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) - out

Raptors: Gradey Dick (groin) - questionable, Scottie Barners (hand) - questionable, Jakob Poeltl (finger) - questionable, DJ Carton (ankle) - questionable