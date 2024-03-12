Photo: Bally Sports Indiana

The Pacers appeared headed for misery on the road in Orlando before rising up and finding a way to beat Magic,111-97. The Pacers survived yet another slow start, trailing by as many as 15 points, but managed to close the gap to just three points by halftime. While the clanks were many in the first quarter, the Pacers defense kept the Magic from running out to a big early lead.

The Pacers starters struggled to get going early, again but help was ready off the bench starting with TJ McConnell and all of the ways he can readjust the game dynamic in the Pacers favor. TJ Mac’s running mate, Obi Toppin was up to the task, as well. Both played over 25 minutes with McConnell adding 17 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds while Toppin also added 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton got things going eventually, finishing with 20 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds while still struggling from behind the arc (1 for 6 on 3s). In fact, Aaron Nesmith was 4 for 6 from 3-land, but the rest of the team was 4 for 17.

So, the Pacers survived a slow start and a rough shooting night to beat a Magic team that is a major matchup problems. This team is anything but predictable.

Yep, on this night, defense traveled for the Pacers and their second half effort not only put the Pacers in position to win, but allowed the offense to get going in the third quarter so they could nurse a double-digit lead at winning time in the fourth quarter. The Pacers switched all over to slow down the Magic’s efforts to roll and score inside with their dynamic length leading to the lowest opponent output of the season for the blue and gold. The Magic shot just 7 of 21 from the field in the third quarter while the Pacers made 15 shots with Haliburton and Nesmith setting the tone, not to mention the pace.

Simply put, a very satisfying win for the Pacers that was desperately needed. Without Bennedict Mathurin (out for the season) and Jalen Smith (late scratch), the Pacers played 10 guys but leaned on 7 once the game flipped in their favor in the second half. The win nudged the Pacers to 7th in the East, remaining in the mix among four other teams fighting for spots 4 thru 8.

So, yeah, the Pacers looked like they were playing for something, finding a way to win an important game even when they weren’t playing their best.

The Pacers are now in Oklahoma City for another tough matchup with the Thunder before they head home for their next three games. The Thunder are now the top team in the West after winning three in a row and 8 of their last 10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an MVP candidate scoring over 31 points per game for OKC. Jalen Williams, the second-leading scorer for the Thunder, tweaked his ankle and remains questionable after the team’s 124-93 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Game Details

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

When: Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024, 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren

Injuries

Pacers: Jalen Smith (illness) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder)- out, Doug McDermott (calf) - out

Thunder: Jalen Williams (ankle) - questionable