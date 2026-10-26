The Pacers got back on track after their frustrating loss to the Mavs on Friday, overcoming another clunky start to roll past the Nets 136-109 on Sunday at Barclays Center.

Too many turnovers and too much fouling was, again on display in the first half for the Pacers, but this time they were able to right the ship before the end of the half, taking a 9 point lead and a boost of momentum to the break after trailing following the first quarter.

A 21-point burst over the final five minutes of the half did the trick and the Pacers kept it rolling in the second half. There wasn’t much fight left in the Nets who were playing on a back-to-back after a tough loss in Cleveland on Saturday.

Pascal Siakam made the Nets pay to pacers the good guys in the second quarter with 10 points on 3 of 3 from the floor. Siakam even made 3 of 4 free throws in the process eventually finishing with 21 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Tyrese Haliburton took over the heavy lifting in the second half, including a run out opportunity he bounced to himself for a two footed dunk. That added a jolt of energy to the squad as wells as Hali himself. The star guard scored 20 of his 24 points and 6 of his 10 assists in the second half, as the third quarter take over had the Nets fading for good without bothering to put Julius Randle nor Michael Porter Jr. back in the game for the final quarter and change.

Ivica Zubac scored the Pacers first bucket, a transition hoop at the rim no less, but that would be his only points on the night. Seven minutes into the game, Zubac and Kelly Oubre Jr. got tangled up going for the ball and Zubac turned his ankle. After the game, Rick Carlisle revealed x-rays were negative for anything other than a sprain but he will likely miss the game in Milwaukee on Monday, at a minimum.

With Zubac out, Jay Huff and Larry Nance Jr. filled in admirably. Huff, who played sparingly if at all in the first two games, was ready when his number was called, finishing with 14 points. The center duo combined for 20 points and 8 rebounds while making 3 of 4 shots from behind the arc. Huff really stood out for his active play and how comfortable he seemed on the floor. That effort could earn him a start in Zubac’s absence, but if not, at least a longer look as a reserve big going forward.

Kelly Oubre and Jarace Walker were two players who showed up better, as well. Both will get plenty of run in the near future with the current injury situation so seeing them appear more comfortable and looking to make plays was quite pleasant to see. Also, I keep forgetting to mention Obi Toppin because he’s so consistently solid in his role off the bench, it is almost a given. But that consistency can not be taken for granted and his 16 points and 6 rebounds in 20 minutes deserve kudos.

The Pacers now move on to Milwaukee where they play the Bucks on Monday night. Haliburton was asked about his back-to-back status and he emphatically said he plans to play and wants to keep playing through any fatigue to build up his game shape. Plus, he didn’t want to pass up the chance to play in Milwaukee.

Pacers vs. Bucks

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

When: Monday, October 26, 2026 - 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: DAZN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -4.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Bucks: Ryan Rollins, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jacquez, Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner

Injuries

Pacers: Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, TJ McConnell (hamstring) - out, Ben Sheppard (knee) - out

Bucks: None