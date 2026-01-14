Pascal Siakam was left alone at the top of the key to create against the Celtics’ Derrick White. With the game tied and 10 seconds remaining, Siakam went to work with a spin move, slight pump fake before banking in a floater in the lane.

The bucket would be the difference after White missed a deep, contested 3-ball at the other end, giving the Pacers a 98-96 win. The Pacers now have nine wins with Siakam making the game deciding bucket in three of those dubs.

Prior to getting the ball, Siakam set a rough screen on White to force the switch. The C’s cried illegal screen, but the refs let ‘em play. The L2M report on Tuesday declared it was indeed an illegal screen which is always nice to know, but useless information since the wins and losses have already been appropriately assigned.

It did create a humorous postgame session for Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla who was asked a series of questions about the game but simply replied “illegal screen” six times before the media folks realized that was all they were getting.

On his Tuesday morning radio appearance, Rick Carlisle was asked about Mazzulla’s media antics, to which he replied, “He’ll get over it.” Classic.

Carlisle also added that if he had a dollar for every call against the Pacers he disagreed with this season, he wouldn’t need to work.

Bottom line, this was a a tough minded win for the Pacers in a low scoring, physical game that only saw 14 fouls COMBINED (7 each) called in the game. That included a third quarter player with ZERO (0, zip, nada) fouls called on either team. While there were some physical plays at the rim that went uncalled, the game didn’t really seem like there were so few fouls until noticing the box at the end.

The refs let ‘em play and the Pacers embraced the battle, lead by Siakam whose last bucket gave him a team high 21 points to go with 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block while continually keeping his squad on the grind. Jay Huff returned to the starting lineup and scored 20 points, only 3 rebounds but also 2 assists, 2 steals and a block. Among the 20 points were four 3-balls and a couple of signature body contorting dunks.

Andrew Nembhard has 13 points and 9 assists, while Jarace Walker was solid off the bench, again with 11 points (3 threes) and 7 rebounds.

Quenton Jackson had a big second half impact off the bench when the Celtics closed the lead early in the fourth quarter with a 5-0 personal run to rebuff the run, letting the Pacers regroup for the finish.

The Celtics were playing without star Jaylen Brown which helped level out the talent comp a bit since the Pacers were still missing 4 of their top 7 players. The C’s also struggled from distance, making just 9 of 35 3PAs.

The Pacers continue their homestand against the Raptors on Wednesday and then the Pelicans on Friday. For the Tankathon watchers, the schedule toughens up with an upcoming road trip that includes games in Detroit, Philly, Boston and OKC.

However, the Pacers improved health has helped settle the playing rotation and allow players like Walker, Ben Sheppard and Micah Potter to settle into a comfortable role and play at a more consistent level. They have even been able to let two-way player Ethan Thompson join Taelon Peter with the Boom for games.

Pacers vs. Raptors

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, January 14, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +1.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Johnny Furphy, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, Jamal Shead, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, Collin Murray-Boyles

Injuries

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) - out, Isaiah Jackson (concussion) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Raptors: Ja’kobe Walter (hip) - questionable, RJ Barrett (ankle) - out, Jakob Poeltl (back) - out