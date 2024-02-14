The Pacers fluctuations in how they function on the court has become infuriating of late. Promising wins, followed by frustrating losses. A loss to Golden State on the surface isn’t so bad when Steph Curry pumps in 42 points, by the eye test on the fight the Pacers put forth didn’t pass the smell.

All was good after a big win, with highlight plays in Madison Square Garden. The Pacers put on a show against the surging Knicks who were missing the bulk of their key front court players. But the bottom line was yet another entertaining win to right the ship. It appeared the Pacers in general and Tyrese Haliburton in particular, were past the trade deadline loss of the bubbly Buddy Hield. With winnable games against Charlotte and Toronto remaining before the All-Star break the Pacers were suddenly sitting pretty…again.

Then they weren’t.

Another rough outing ending in a loss to the Hornets followed the prior win, with the Pacers scoring just 102 which wasn’t enough against a Hornets team that enjoyed an energy boost from their deadline deals and the impact of a new owner. Although the game was close and the Pacers kept themselves in position to finish strong, despite a brutal bench effort, they lacked any juice to get it done. Now there were plays, like the yam on ya head finish in the lane by Aaron Nesmith, but those plays couldn’t mask was was missing.

It was one of those games when the effort and execution was off and you could sense problems throughout. Chris Denari has seen more than his fair share of these types of games over the years while calling the action for Bally’s. He continually reminded viewers that the Hornets were a different team with different energy than the team the Pacers recently ran past prior to the deadline. Quin Bucker, would then confirm, simply stating the Hornets were better now.

They could smell the L brewing.

There are always plenty of excuses for the inconsistency with a revolving door of injuries leaving certain guys out and then returning, but maybe not at 100 percent. But the Pacers have won games with a severely depleted roster. Big games, like at Sacramento. Then they add healthy players and lose to the Blazers. OK, Siakam played his first game and Hali was not ready in Portland. But neither was anyone else.

The Pacers are simply an immature team at this point in their development. And please understand, I’m referring to the collective team being immature, not the emotional behavior of individual players. The team relies on several young players who are learning what it really means to compete and execute at an elite level, even if playing at an All-Star level on many nights. Incorporating Siakam is still in its infant stages despite the many signs of hope.

After the buzz kill loss at the Hive in Charlotte, Hailburton simply said, “At some point as a group, we’ve gotta grow up.”

No truer words have been spoken this year. Myles Turner reportedly lead a players’ only meeting to hash some things out, so that card has been played. The Pacers have been their most dangerous when they have a hearty practice before playing, but in the League it goes back to maintaining that level of effort and execution on a consistent basis, regardless of the circumstances. Those are the mature NBA teams that are truly ready for deep playoff runs and legit swings at the title.

The Pacers have shown plenty of signs that they are a playoff caliber team, capable of playing with the top teams in the East.

The Pacers are 2-3 against Boston, 2-0 against Cleveland with 2 games to play, 4-1 against the Bucks, 2-1 against the Knicks, 2-1 against the Sixers. Those are the five teams ahead of the Pacers in the standings and the Pacers hold the tie breaker against three of the five teams, and potentially a fourth if they can split the remaining games with Cleveland.

But the tie breakers don’t help the Pacers much right now thanks to several bad losses, including two L’s to Portland and Charlotte and another clunker L to the Wizards. Even a 3-2 record in those five games and the Pacers are tucked in a snug race wit the fourth and fifth spot in the East.

As it is now, regardless of the outcome against Toronto, the Pacers have work to do after the break. Good health and time to practice will help. Also, as you can see above, the Pacers have finished their games against five of the top six teams in the East. The remainder of the season sets up well, if the Pacers can figure out a way to take advantage.

One more game, though in Toronto which will be a homecoming for Siakam, as well as Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin (well, home in Canada). Mathurin appeared to be playing with a cloudy head after returning from sickness and then appeared to take a shot to the knee. Hopefully he will have the usual bounce in his games after another couple of days to recover.

Game Details

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

When: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -3.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Raptors: Immanuel Quickly, Gary Trent, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jacob Poeltl

Injuries

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (illness/knee) - questionable, Jalen Smith (back) - questionable, James Johnson (illness)- out

Raptors: RJ Barrett (personal reasons) - questionable