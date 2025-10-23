The Pacers will be shorthanded when they start the season against the defending champion Thunder on Thursday, but intrigue remains in how the home team will handle the challenge ahead of them to begin the season.

Rick Carlisle discussed the current state of the team on The Fan Morning Show (listen here) on Tuesday morning, ready to tip things off with a center-by-committee and backup point guard-by-committee situation.

Isaiah Jackson started all of the preseason games at center, but Carlisle didn’t confirm who would start in the middle for the opener. With TJ McConnell and Quenton Jackson out with injury they Pacers may rely on Taelon Peter, RayJ Dennis and/or Jarace Walker to handle point guard duties during reserve rotations. The rookie Peter, has not played point guard before but has impressed the team with his overall play and willingness to give PG a shot.

Can you imagine logging you first point guard minutes in a real game in your first NBA game against the defending champions? Is that enough intrigue for you?

The stop-gap point guard solutions didn’t workout in the preseason and the Pacers could certainly add an available vet at some point. However, that would require releasing one of the four centers the Pacers have who will be in the mix for minutes. Tony Bradley seems to remain a security blanket for the Pacers for his ability to defend and rebound while they hope IJax, Jay Huff and/or James Wiseman can make an impact at center.

Obi Toppin remains the best option at center based on preseason play, although it seems going small with Toppin would be better served in smaller doses depending on matchups. The Thunder started Chet Holmgren at PF along with Isaiah Hartenstein at center in their opener giving them size up front that will need to be accounted for by the Pacers.

The Pacers and Thunder meet on Thursday after launching the depth and effort era last season as the last two teams standing. Many teams are going with larger lineups like the Thunder are also able to throw at teams. However, the depth of both teams is thinner than usual to begin the year.

The Pacers will be without TJ Macs and QJackson as mentioned above. Also, rookie Kam Jones and Haliburton (of course). Both Johnny Furphy and Jarace Walker are expected to be available after working through minor injuries over the past few days.

As for the Thunder, they will be without Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe among others with Lu Dort and Cason Wallace both questionable after their opening win on Tuesday.

While the depth of both teams will be stretched pretty thin, the high effort level both teams hold as a standard will no doubt remain the same.

Contract updates

The Pacers and Aaron Nesmith agreed on a contract extension, adding two years and $40.4 million total to the remaining two years of his contract. This was the max amount the Pacers could pay Nesmith in an extension and after escaping a less than ideal situation in Boston, Nesmith appreciates the situation he has despite what he may have been able to eventually command on the open market.

Playing your ass off doesn’t pay as well as hoping for a young player to realize their potential in the NBA, but that works out well for the Pacers who have Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard secured on very favorable contracts for the next few years alongside Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam as the core of this roster moving forward. Toppin and TJ McConnell are also locked in for at least two more years after this year.

Speaking of potential, Bennedict Mathurin was willing to bet on himself and did not agree to an extension with the Pacers. The former lottery pick will have every opportunity to show his worth this season with a starting shooting guard role and added focus on the defensive end. If all goes well, Nesmith’s contract situation helps keep the option to pay on Mathurin’s potential in tact.

Finally, on the contract front, the Pacers picked up the team options on Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard. Both players have similar opportunities to Mathurin to make a leap in their impact on the team at both ends of the floor.

Kam Jones arrested

Rookie Kam Jones caught the lights while running late to get to the Fieldhouse for his treatment/workout time. According to reports, Jones was speeding on the freeway and according to Indiana State Police, didn’t pull over in a timely manner until he took the Fletcher Street exit en route toe the Fieldhouse. That resulted in an arrest and the rook’s mugshot posted on many a news report on all forms of social media.

Rick Carlisle stood up for the rook who expressed his contrition to team officials and apologized to the team privately and the organization and fans publicly during Carlisle’s media session on Tuesday. The Pacers coach felt this won’t end up being much more than a speeding ticket and, particularly when you consider the history of Pacers legal transgressions, certainly quite minor.

NBA Opening Night

The Thunder tipped off the NBA season at home with an epic double-OT win over the Rockets. Prior to the tip, OKC raised a championship banner and were given their rings which I honestly had to turn off. The combo of the Pacers’ near miss and my love of the Supersonics made it too much to witness.

However, the NBC broadcast of the game, including all of the pregame festivities was a welcomed surprise. They even played the full staring lineup announcements before the game which always gives a great feel for the in arena atmosphere. Plus, who wants to hear a talking head blather on for an extra five minutes (I’m looking at you ESPN).

The Pacers will be on ESPN for one of just two games on Thursday night. For opening night festivities the Pacers will briefly acknowledge the Eastern Conference Champions banner they earned last season. Listening to Carlisle and the players discuss the banner, they certainly appreciate the accomplishment they worked so hard to achieve, but don’t want to put too much emphasis on the runner up honor since falling short still hurts.

Pacers vs. Thunder

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Thursday, October 23, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +7.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson

Thunder: Cason Wallace, Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein

Injuries

Pacers: Quenton Jackson (hammy) - out, TJ McConnell (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Thunder: Cason Wallace (knee) - questionable, Lu Dort (ankle) - questionable, Jalen Williams (wrist) - out, Isaiah Joe (knee) - out, Nikola Topic (groin) - out, Kendrich Williams (knee) - out, Thomas Sorber (knee) - out