The Pacers wrapped up their SoCal stay on Friday night with a 128-117 loss to the Lakers, marking their eighth consecutive loss, also moving to 0=2 pm their current road trip.

With LeBron James in street clothes after injuring his elbow the night before in Denver, Luka Doncic took the reins from the tip and brought back memories of Klay Thompson lighting up the Pacers with 60 points in just three quarters while using just 11 dribbles. Luka used many more dribbles, but finished the first quarter on a heater that saw him dribble into a few 3-balls, draining all 5 of his 3PAs in the first quarter.

Doncic scored 22 of his game high 44 points in the first frame and had 29 by the half. Like Klay, after adding 15 more points in the third quarter, Luka called it a nigh, sitting out the fourth quarter as the Lakers were able to hold off any serious advances by the Pacers.

Defense continues to be problem for the Pacers as the mix and match rotation pieces while struggling to find someone to slow down Luka. Jarace Walker probably had the most success dealing with Luka, which was certainly graded on a curve. But Walker’s size and length shows up well against some of the bigger offensive players. When he can stay on the ground and understand Luka isn’t going to blow by him, so he can at least give a good contest, Walker is quite useful on the defensive end. Walker also added 10 points and 9 rebounds

As for the offense, which did finish with 117 points, Pascal Siakam pumped in 26 points in just over 29 points. Andrew Nembhard bounced back from a rough outing against the Clippers to score 17 points with 8 assists while running the point.

Three pointers overall provided the Lakers with a big advantage. While Luka was 7 of 14 from 3-land, the Lakers as a team made 17 of 39 (46%) of their threes. The Pacers made just 8 of their 35 (23%) attempts.

Now what?

The Pacers move up the coast to take on the Trail Blazers in Portland on Sunday evening. The Blazers have won just 4 of their last 10 games but have plenty of incentive to win as they battle for play-in position with the Clippers and Warriors. Portland is currently in 10 place in the West, one game behind the Clips and 3 games behind the Warriors. They are also 5.5 games ahead of the Grizzlies. All of this pending the outcome of the Clippers and Grizzlies matchup on Saturday night.

It appears the Pacers remain relatively healthy with just Andrew Nembhard moving from probable to questionable on the injury report. The Nets beat the Pistons on Saturday night which pushed them a game ahead of the Pacers in the standings, leaving the Pacers alone in last place in the East.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers

Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR

When: Sunday, March 8, 2026 - 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +8.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Trail Blazers: Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson, Toumain Camara, Jerami Grant, Donovan Clingan

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (back) - questionable, Pascal Siakam (wrist) - probable, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - probable, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija (back) - questionable, Kris Murray (illness) - questionable, Damian Lillard (Achilles) - out, Shaedon Sharpe (leg) - out