The Pacers earned win 49 with a 114-112 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday night, and with the win secured home court advantage for the first round of the playoffs. The Pacers remain mathematically alive to earn a three seed in the East, but why jump into the same side of the bracket as the Celtics? Appears the Knicks have been asking themselves that question this week, as well.

Heading into this week, I had a concern with the Pacers clinching early and resting their top players. Considering the high level they were playing at and the fact there will be a week or so break before opening the playoffs, more rest may mean more rust to start the playoff series. All of that work to secure home court could go ‘poof!’ with a Game 1 loss at the Fieldhouse.

However, after watching the last two games, which played out similarly, resting the starters will be fine. That’s just what will happen when the Pacers host the Magic on Friday night. All five starters have been ruled out while Ben Sheppard remains doubtful. Of course, the Magic clinched the 7th spot and will also be resting their starters. So, this game should be plenty entertaining, particularly to see some of the young Pacers take lead roles for a full game.

The Pacers didn’t cover themselves in glory beating the Cavs by two points on Thursday. Cleveland sat all but one starter and Jarrett Allen just played through halftime. Ty Jerome showed up and showed out with 24 points, but sat through the fourth quarter as the Pacers continued to battle for the win. Fortunately, Tyrese Haliburton was ready to lead a close with Reggie Miller sitting courtside calling the game for TNT. Rese finished with 23 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks, all of which was needed to earn the win.

So back to the rest vs. rust thoughts I had earlier this week, the Pacers are no longer humming like a fine tuned machine that should break the tape of the regular season, enjoy the week with no games while prepping for Game 1 and then go for it. They look like a team going through the mental and physical grind of trying to secure their preferred playoff seed and now need to let that go.

Honestly, whether it is 5 or 6 days off, or 8 or 9 days off, there will be a reset, reboot…whatever you want to call it for this team as they come together and prepare for their first round series. As the fourth seed, they will be playing a team in a similar situation so ramping up their preparation to minimize the rust will be critical. And while they are at it, hopefully the bright lights and full Fieldhouse will have ‘em shooting it well from behind the arc, once again.

Until then, enjoy the last two games starting with the Magic on Friday night with a chance to see extended minutes from Jarace Walker and Johnny Furphy with TJ McConnell running the show. Regardless, should be a fun Fan Appreciation night as a celebration of earning that fourth seed. A one night celebration…then all eyes on prepping for the playoffs.

Pacers vs. Magic

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, Apr. 11, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -4.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: TJ McConnell, Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, Obi Toppin, Thomas Bryant

Magic: Cory Joseph, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Jonathan Isaac

Injuries

Pacers: Ben Sheppard (toe) - questionable, Tyrese Halliburton (lower back) - out, Andrew Nembhard (thumb) - out, Aaron Nesmith (rest) - out, Pascal Siakam (elbow) - out, Myles Turner (knee) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Magic: Paolo Banchero (ankle) - out, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee) - out, Wendell Carter Jr. (hip) - out, Jalen Suggs (knee) - out, Franz Wagner (knee) - out, Moritz Wagner (knee) - out