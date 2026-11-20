The Pacers struggles continued on Wednesday as an early Rockets run put the visitors in double-digit control of the game to beat their Hoosier hosts, 119-104. Playing without their top two floor generals did not help the Pacers as Andrew Nembhard remained out in street clothes alongside Tyrese Haliburton.

Quenton Jackson has play as consistently well as any player in the rotation this season, but is far better in a Swiss army knife role than as the lead point guard. The Rockets established their dominance with a first quarter 15-0 run that put them up 27-10. By no means was any of this solely on QJack, with Nesmith struggling to put the ball in the hole and Zubac struggling overall, but that lineup (with Oubre and Siakam, also) has played together in 3 games for 21 minutes and is -35.6 per 100 possession thanks to the Rockets rampage.

While things leveled out the rest of the way and Carlisle extended his rotation with Braden Smith, Jarace Walker and Jalen Slawson playing more minutes than usual, the game ended with that 15-point deficit at the final buzzer. Well, Lloyd Pierce lengthened the lineup since Carlisle was tossed early which was the start of a oddly officiated game that had too many stops and reviews and questions deliberated throughout.

Another sub-30 percent shotting night from behind the arc was also glaring since the Rockets made over half of their 35 3PAs. That comfortable lead made their shooters plenty comfortable while often cashing very open looks.

The current schedule gauntlet continues on Friday with an NBA Cup game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. The Pacers are tied for second in the W-L column at 1-1 in the East’s Group B. Their -18 point differential is the worst of the other three and and 10th among the rest of the East for the only Wild Card spot. So, the Pacers have to beat the Cavs and then Sixers next Friday and get some help along the way.

The Pacers injury report remains cluttered with Nembhard still questionable. Braden Smith was playing quite well against the Rockets before rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter to make his questionable, as well. Smith had a history at Purdue of horrible looking ankle injury that were quickly shaken off even within the same game, so that would be good for the young guard since the Pacers will continue to need his help if Nembhard can’t go. All that said, hopefully Smith is not a factor and Nembhard is back in the mix.

The Cavs will be without their dynamic forward Evan Mobley while Peyton Watson is questionable, furthering the concern for their front court depth.

Personally, I’m working DAZN on the road for this one after heading out to Seattle with a LOT of Hoosiers for the IU vs. Washington football game. Gonna be a struggle for my Dawgs, which is fine, but as far as catching the Pacers game, I’m looking forward to a hassle free broadcast experience on the road.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

When: Friday, November 20, 2026 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: DAZN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Quenton Jackson, Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Pascal Siakam, Ivica Zubac

Cavaliers: James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Proctor, Mario Hezonja, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

Pacers: TJ McConnell (hamstring) - probable, Andrew Nembhard (hip) - questionable, Braden Smith (ankle) - questionable, Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Ben Sheppard (knee) - out

Cavaliers: Peyton Watson (bacl) - questionable, Evan Mobley (big toe) - out, Jaylen Tyson (ankle) - out, Nae’Qwan Tomlin (back) - out