Nikola Jokic ran the show at the Fieldhouse on Monday, dishing out 19 assists, all seemingly leading to a finish at the rim or an open 3-pointer, as the Nuggets held off the Pacers all night to leave Indy with a 125-116 win.

This is a tough matchup for the Pacers under any circumstances, but playing on a back-to-back and without reserve point guard, TJ McConnell certainly didn’t help. The Nuggets length at several positions made them tough to cover for the Pacers, and when a player was open, Jokic found him.

The game appeared a bit more lopsided throughout, although to the Pacers credit, the continued to try to fight back into the game, but just struggled to get over the six-point hump, missing open shots in the second half when the opportunity was there.

Early in the game, it appeared the Nuggets may run away and hide. While Jokic was controlling the action, Jamal Murray was on fire early, hitting four consecutive threes before a third foul early in the second quarter sent Murray to the bench and cooled his game down. Forward Aaron Gordon scored 12 of his 25 points in the first quarter with his size and strength standing out, against the Pacers.

Gordon hit a few key shots from around the perimeter, including a couple of threes, but he was part of a parade of players along with Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji who cut or drove to the hoop to finish at the rim. The Nuggs had a 74-46 point advantage in points in the paint, which proved far more efficient than the Pacers effort to shoot threes.

That size for Denver kept the Pacers focused on perimeter shots and they just weren’t falling throughout the game. The Pacers made just 14 of 43 (32%) from behind the arc which also created a lot of rebounds, another area the Pacers struggled. The Nuggs won the board battle, 46-32 with 14 offensive rebounds for the visitors, which are a natural result of all of the interior cuts and drives which draw help defense, freeing up an offensive player to clean up any contested misses at the rim.

Again, the Pacers effort was solid throughout, but the execution wasn’t there on a poor shooting night that also included 18 turnovers that negated the 20 turnovers from Denver. The Pacers guarded full court, including Myles Turner pressuring Jokic at time for 80 feet. With Jokic working his magic in the mid post-ish area, Turner was pulled away from the rim which also played a part in the rebounding difference. Still, Turner was active, scoring 23 points with 3 steals and a block.

Just an overall tough night against an elite team in the West. Tyrese Haliburton was unable to get into the lane and for awhile didn’t look to shoot much. Haliburton was just 3 for 5 (all 3-point shots) through the first three quarters, then finished the game shooting 6 of 11 overall, 5 for 10 from 3-land as he helped push a later run that came up short. Haliburton found plenty of other teammates for shots much of the night, finishing with 19 points and 15 assists which included several missed assist chances.

The Pacers close out their four-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Raptors, a team the Pacers have not beaten in two chances so far this season. Like the Nuggets, the Raptors boast long, athletic wings in RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. Jakob Poeltl is also a problem around the rim, but he is questionable after missing the past seven games. TJ McConnell remains questionable and will be monitored day-to-day up until tip time on Wednesday and if he can’t go, then will be a game-time decision in Miami on Friday.

Pacers vs. Raptors

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -9.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Orlando Robinson

Injuries

Pacers: TJ McConnell (ankle) - questionable, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Raptors: Gradey Dick (thigh) - probable, Jakob Poeltl (hip) - questionable, Brandon Ingram (ankle) - out