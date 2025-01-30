The Pacers were quickly able to allay any concerns about a hangover against the Pistons due to playing just two games over the prior 10 days while traveling back and forth over six time zones. Tyrese Haliburton opened the scoring with a three-pointer 95 seconds into the game and the Pacers never let go of the lead, winning the game, 133-119 and the season series, 3-1.

Haliburton’s first splash sparked an 8-2 run which turned into an offensive showcase for the Pacers in the first quarter as they pushed the lead to 16 points at one time en route to a 40-point quarter with just four missed shots out of 20 attempts, with seven makes from behind the arc. To Detroit’s credit, they hung in and rallied back to within seven points after the first quarter.

But on WWE Night at the Fieldhouse, the scoring was only part of the entertainment early on. Pistons reserve big man, Isaiah Stewart entered the game like a hockey goon, ready to drop his gloves and fight while immediately getting into a jawing match with James Johnson on the Pacers bench. Both players were assessed technical fouls, the first two of SIX techs handed out in this one.

Early in the second quarter, Stewart seemed to temporarily lose his mind as he threw a vicious forearm shiver to the chin of Thomas Bryant. That brought a technical, followed by a flagrant 2 foul and his walking papers for the night. Stewart was in full heel role as he exited, turning and finger gun shooting toward the Pacers bench then gesturing to the crowd has he walked to the Pistons locker room.

This was one highly entertaining evening at the Fieldhouse.

The Pistons were desperate to beat the Pacers and they couldn’t. Instead had to just take the L and the 1-3 season series loss as the Pacers were able to answer any challenge Detroit threw at them, whether that be Xs and Os, physical play or trash talk.

The Pacers had the last laugh and or last word all night along with another valuable W which kept blue and gold in fifth place in the East just a half game behind Milwaukee. Detroit made their runs throughout the game and mucked things up nicely with a zone defense in the second half which had the Pacers struggling in the third quarter. But the Pacers have been there and done that several times now and remained patient while riding their stars to a win.

Pascal Siakam scored a career high 37 points, making shots all over the court and at one point seemingly taking a heat check midrange fade away because they were going in so easily. He had the full Nowitzki offensive array on display including making 4 of 7 shots from behind the arc.

Photo: FanDuel Sports Network

Tyrese Haliburton embraced the chippiness on WWE night from the get go and backed up his chatter with 30 points, 8 assist and 7 rebounds. He too made four 3-balls, as did fellow starters Ben Sheppard (12 points) and Myles Turner (24 points). Shep was starting along with Aaron Nesmith because Andrew Nembhard (back) and Bennedict Mathurin (illness) were unable to play.

Even without their defensive rock, the Pacers pressed the Pistons full court much of the night as they had Shep and Jarace Walker primarily take turns guarding Cade Cunningham. Their work was impressive, despite Cunningham’s big numbers with 32 points and 9 assists.

Cunningham also had four turnovers and for a couple of different stretches did not bring the ball up, to save some energy for the half court. The pressure was highlighted early in the game by Walker and then Myles Turner teaming up to turn and then stymie Cunningham and earning an 8-second backcourt violation and setting the tone for how the Pacers would attack the Pistons all night.

Photo: FanDuel Sports Network

TJ McConnell picked up where he left off in Paris with another stellar outing as he’s starting to look like the impactful player he was late last season and throughout the playoffs. McConnell was able to deliver his signature drives in the lane and pesky defense to finish with 14 points and 3 steals.

The win sets the Pacers up nicely for the remaining seven games before the All-Star break which includes a four-game Western Conference swing. Next up are the Hawks at home who have been struggling of late and officially lost their dynamic young forward Jalen Johnson for the season. Regardless, Trae Young has been a problem at the Fieldhouse in the recent past no matter who is teammates are around him.

The game against Atlanta will tip off the February schedule after the Pacers finished January with a 10-2 record and are now 16-5 AHD (after Hornets disaster).