This strange, yet oft entertaining, Pacers season moved into a new phase following a major trade on Thursday that expects to alter the future for the good, while making the remainder of the current season, well…still strange.

The Pacers lost to the Bucks 105-99 working without newly acquired Ivica Zubac nor Kobe Brown which pushed them deeper into the rotation which will likely be the norm at least through the All-Star break. The Pacers started well, taking a 29-23 lead after one quarter while playing 10 guys. Kam Jones was the first player off the bench, kinda assuming the role of departed Bennedict Mathurin.

The rook ended up playing about 13 minutes, most in the first half, finishing with 2 points, but flashing some solid on ball perimeter defense. In fact, all of the good from the Pacers came in flashes throughout the game, just nothing sustainable enough to deliver a win. Again, in this strange season, that’s not a bad thing.

Pascal Siakam (19 points) and Andrew Nembhard (22 points, 8 assists) played 32 and 36 minutes, respectively which one might start to slow down after the All-Star break, as well. On the other hand, Johnny Furphy and Jarace Walker also played over 30 minutes and their development continues to be part of the entertainment in this strange season.

While the Pacers were beaten on the glass by 11 rebounds, leading to a +9 advantage in second chance points for the Bucks, Furphy grabbed 8 boards and Walker lead the team with 9 rebounds to go along with 15 points. Walker also drilled a sweet, contested turnaround just before the end of the half as he continues to deliver consistent production. Those two guys developing into strong rotation options for next season will be as valuable as anything that may go well for the Pacers in the draft this summer.

The Bucks had Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr. and Bobby Portis all scored over 20 points to lead the Bucks, with Rollins mixing it up on separate occasions with Siakam and Nembhard to help maintain the salty vibes between the two Central Division rivals. Ol’ friend, Myles Turner finished with 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Now what?

The Pacers head north of the border to take on the Raptors on Sunday afternoon in Toronto (3 p.m. ET) for a little Super Bowl appetizer (GO HAWKS!). Aaron Nesmith who played 27 minutes in Milwaukee is listed as questionable with a balky elbow. Micah Potters is also questionable with a hip. The Raptors are relatively healthy and remain a tough matchup problem for the Pacers with their length and athletic options.

Help is on the way for the Pacers at some point when Zubac joins the Pacers. When the big man plays still remains a mystery after Rick Carlisle performed some expectations management, mentioning that Zubac had been dealing with an ankle issue despite playing for the Clippers. The Pacers plan to rest that ankle with no timetable for return, to make sure Zu is fully healthy before playing.

Hey, don’t rush back on may account.

Pacers vs. Raptors

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

When: Sunday, February 8, 2026 - 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +8.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Johnny Furphy, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, Ja’Kobe Walter, Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, Collin Murray-Boyles

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (elbow) - questionable, Micah Potter (hip) - questionable, Kobe Brown (not with team) - out, Ivica Zubac (not with team) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl (conditioning) - questionable, Immanuel Quickley (ankle) - questionable