As we celebrate Juneteenth on a warm, overcast day in Indy, the Pacers begin NBA Draft week (Thursday night!!!) with what appears to be their final publicized prospect workout at the Fieldhouse, or more precisely, inside the St. Vincent Center across the street.

It should come as no surprise that the Pacers are sneaking in two more wings for a look with Max Lewis from Pepperdine and Toumani Camara from Dayton set to show what they have to offer. Lewis, who is not quite 21 years old, could be a consideration for the middle round picks the Pacers have, while Camara, at 23 years old, is more likely hoping for a late second-slot and, hey, the Pacers have one of those too.

But let’s zoom out a bit and look at the process. The Pacers will finish the draft workout phase having held 16 workouts to see 62 different players, according to Pacers.com. Not only that, but after hearing the players discuss their workouts, it appears that all 63 players were happy with what they showed and would not only be a great fit, but would love the chance to play for the Pacers.

Impressive.

While many reports, not to mention straight common sense, indicate that the Pacers are willing to part ways with any or all of their draft picks to get some ready-to-play vets in areas of need, Kevin Pritchard and Co. have certainly maximized their optionality in case they don’t find what they are looking for via trades.

In fact, I’d say the Pacers will be fully prepared to draft in any slot 1-58 (the Bulls and Sixers had to forfeit second round picks). So, even if the price for a desired vet is too spicy, the Pacers can use their picks to possibly move up, down or wherever they want to land the players they value most in the draft.

A few years ago, Kevin Pelton of Talkin’ Taco Time and occasionally ESPN, developed a draft pick value chart which he clarifies as being how “I would value picks based on their historical average production/current salary scale, NOT what another team would accept in terms of trading up, which typically requires paying a premium.”

Still, in terms of including picks to move around in the draft this is a useful reference with a player or two possibly added as a premium. As you can see, the Pacers would be offering fair value in using No. 7 and No.26 to move up to No. 3. They could also, use No. 26 and No. 32 to move up to No. 17 (for example) if a player they covet remains available.

Share

So, yes, after running 63 players through a Fieldhouse workout, along with other workouts done on the road or in private, the Pacers should have every possible pick covered to make sure they add some positive pieces to the puzzle, with big wings and defense at the top of the wish list.

Next up, prepare for more reported ‘interest’ from the Pacers as trade rumors continue to flow.