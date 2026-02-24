The Pacers did a solid job of keeping up with the Mavericks on Sunday evening, but did a far from solid job of slowing down the Mavericks, taking a 134-130 loss at the Fieldhouse.

Overall, a strong effort appreciated by the growing Tankathon posse of Pacers fans which leaves the Pacers last in the East and second in the NBA inverse lotto standings, a couple games behind the Kings who actually won on Monday, beating the Grizzlies to snap a 16-game losing streak. Whew.

The Pacers enjoyed about 30 minutes of strong play from Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard against the Mavs. Siakam finished with 30 points and a couple of threes along with 8 rebounds. Nembhard added 22 points and 11 assists as the offense was humming at times.

Hard to believe the Pacers scored 130 and lost, but here we are. They even shot the ball quite well from behind the arc. Aside from the centers, Jay Huff and Micah Potter going 0 for 10 from behind the arc, the rest of the squad was a sizzling 20 for 32 with all seven of the remaining players making at least two 3-balls. Jarace Walker was 4 of 7 from deep and had another strong game with 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals. Walker also had just 2 turnovers which was an improvement from recent outings.

However, those turnover issues and more importantly the points given up make it real tough on the defensive game plan. The Pacers ‘only’ had 15 turnovers in this one, but gave up 19 points going the other way. As mentioned prior to the game, the Mavs have plenty of veteran NBA players despite their injury woes which included rookie Cooper Flagg sitting out the game. Khris Middleton (25 pts, 7 reb, 7 asst) and PJ Washington (23 pts, 9 rebs) kept Dallas cooking while reserve guard Brandon Williams was a problem getting in the lane to score, dish and draw fouls.

Need to mention the Pacers bench contributions from Kobe Brown and Ben Sheppard, along with Quenton Jackson. Brown delivered a career high 15 points with 7 rebounds. Sheppard added 13 points and made 3 of 6 treys. Q brought his signature juice, made 3 of 4 from deep and finished with 11 points and 6 assists in 22 minutes of burn.

So, yeah, plenty of plaudits for the offensive effort across the board. Just skip the defensive possessions.

Now what?

The Pacers continue play on Tuesday night with the Philadelphia 76ers visiting the Fieldhouse. Combined with the Hornets visit on Thursday, the Pacers will be playing actual teams battling for wins and playoff positioning in the East.

The Sixers will be without ol’ friend, Paul George who is under league suspension for breaking a drug rule. Joel Embiid is questionable after missing the last five games with knee injury management and a shin issue. If Embiid can’t go, the Sixers are mighty capable of getting up and down the floor with Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe forming a dynamic backcourt. No doubt, if Pacers turnover issues persist, the donations will be going the other way in a hurry.

As for the Pacers injury report, many remain questionable with Siakam listed as doubtful with a wrist issue. Also, Aaron Nesmith is not expected to return to action this week.

Rick Carlisle also reported that Tyrese Haliburton won’t be with the team for a few weeks as he deals with a case of shingles which are no joke for older folks like myself. Hopefully, despite the immediate discomfort, Haliburton’s youth will help him fully recover without issue in the near future.

Ryan Carr to IU

The Pacers took notable loss in the front office on Monday when it was reported Sr. VP of player personnel, Ryan Carr was stepping down to take a job as Executive Director of Basketball at his alma mater, Indiana University. Interesting timing considering if the lottery goes the Pacers way, an extremely impactful draft will be taking place this summer.

Obviously, the opportunity was too good for Carr to pass up with a chance to make an extreme impact at IU where he was a team manager under Bob Knight. Carr was also a born and bred Washington Huskies football fan, so you know I always enjoyed our conversations which usually weren’t about basketball.

Here’s what the Pacers had to say about Carr’s departure:

“We would like to sincerely thank Ryan Carr for the dedication, innumerable contributions, and tireless service that he has provided to the Indiana Pacers during his 25 years with the organization. As he embarks on this new chapter in his career with Indiana University - a place that means a great deal to him and his family - we have no doubt that he is the right person help boldly lead the Hoosiers basketball program to success.”

Pacers vs. 76ers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Tuesday, February 24, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +8.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Ben Sheppard, Kobe Brown, Jarace Walker, Jay Huff

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr., Dominick Barlow, Andre Drummond

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (back) - questionable, Kam Jones (back) - questionable, TJ McConnell (hammy) - questionable, Micah Potter (ankle) - questionable, Pascal Siakam (wrist) - doubtful, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - out, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

76ers: Joel Embiid (knee) - questionable, Johnie Broome (knee) - out, Paul George (suspended) - out