After showing signs of defensive improvement in their loss to the Raptors on Wedneday night, the Pacers put it altogether on Friday night, to beat the Wizards, 119-86 to snap a three-game losing streak.

The bumps in the road that have hampered the Pacers in recent losses to admittedly better teams, were all smoothed out against the two-win Wiz. That meant the Pacers finished quarters well, winning all four and forcing the Wizards to let go of the rope in the second half.

A 16-4 run to close the half put the Pacers up double digits at the half and then a 10-0 run to start the third quarter put the Pacers in control for good the rest of the way. Defense was among positive developments in this on, with the Pacers holding their opponent under 100 points for the second consecutive game. While the Wizards did a good job early of pushing the ball into the paint, the Pacers were able to minimize the visitor’s second chance points winning both the rebound battle and points in the paint.

The Pacers started their 12th different lineup with Ben Sheppard starting for Andrew Nembhard whose quad contusion kept him sidelined. Up front, Jay Huff started for Isaiah Jackson in a move that seemed to make sense for both players. Huff finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks while IJax was more active offensively with the second unit, finished with 10 points in 18 minutes. Huff even added a signature two-hand reverse dunk.

Jarace Walker continued to start and didn’t have the 3-ball going, but still finished with 10 points and 7 rebounds. Two of the 10 points came on a pass from Huff which Walker turned into his own two-handed reverse finish, almost as a thank you for the pass from Huff.

At the top of the food chain, Pascal Siakam lead the way with 24 points in 26 minutes while grabbing 11 rebounds. Benn Mathurin added 20 points of his own, making 3 of 5 shots from behind the arc.

But all of them remained vigilant at the defensive end of the floor which Rick Carlisle continues to emphasize as the only route this team can take to success this season without Tyrese Haliburton orchestrating the offense.

The Pacers welcome the Bulls to the Fieldhouse on Saturday night. Chicago dropped a game in Charlotte on Friday night so will be completing a taxing road back-to-back while also dealing with lineup fluctuations due to injury. The Bulls have lost their last two games and are just 3-7 in their last 10 after a strong initial start to the season. Once, again the game will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Bulls

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Saturday, November 29, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +3.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Ben Sheppard, Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Bulls: Josh Giddey, Coby White, Kevin Huerter, Matas Buzelis, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (quad) - questionable, Aaron Nesmith (knee) - out, Quenton Jackson (hammy) - out, Johnny Furphy (ankle) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Bulls: Coby White (calf) - probable, Kevin Huerter (hip) - questionable, Nikola Vucevic (knee) - questionable, Isaac Okoro (back) - doubtful, Dalen Terry (calf) - doubtful, Zach Collins (wrist) - out