In recent losses, the Pacers have struggled for one quarter which nullified a solid effort for the rest of the games. In the loss to Cleveland, the third quarter fade proved fatal. Against the Pistons, the second quarter forced the Pacers to chase from behind until they fell short despite a shot to tie late in the game.

In the 99-97 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday, the Pacers mixed and matched, struggling in the very middle of the game as the Raptors scored the last 12 points of the second half and then the first 10 points of the third quarter. That roughly seven minute stretch of the game nullified the Pacers strong start and late surge which had them playing +20 for those other 40 minutes of the game.

Bennedict Mathurin bounced the game-tying shot against the Pistons, this time the task was much more difficult after Brandon Ingram calmly hit a game winning middie with 0.6 seconds to put the Raps up 2. Mathurin was able to get a potential game winner up in that time, as off balanced and contested as it was. Mathurin’s reaction to, laying flat on the ground seemingly shocked that he missed the shot, was the last positive to take away from another frustrating loss.

The young fella wants his number called for those shots and fully expects to make them. No doubt he will expect his next opportunity to splash and taking the scars of the misses and applying the work for future success is what this season has turned into so, yeah, that’s positive.

A similar situation, is going on in Detroit, where Cade Cunningham, despite playing at an incredibly high level, is still figuring out how to close a game when all of the pressure mounts. Cunningham kept hope alive against the Pacers by missing a critical late free throw, then with a chance to put away the Celtics on Wednesday, missed the third of three free throws which the Celtics were somehow able to turn into an OT win. You can only develop those that killer closing mindset by experiencing the moments and learning from failure.

As for other easter eggs or nuggets of positivity from the loss in Toronto, there were a couple of supporting duos who played a strong role to keep the Pacers in position to win late.

Jarace Walker’s first half combined with TJ McConnell’s second half were vital. Walker started and made some early threes wit finish the first half with 11 points and 8 rebounds, while McConnell missed a few threes and had 4 points and 2 assists at the break. In the second half, Walker ended up not playing much and score just 2 more points. McConnell took over after the break scoring 12 points with 4 assists and 4 rebounds. That put McConnell at 16 points, 6 assists and 7 rebounds for the game which also earned him late game run in a closing lineup with Huff, Siakam, Nembhard and Mathurin.

The other serviceable duo was the center position manned by Isaiah Jackson and Jay Huff. Notice I referred to a duo, since Tony Bradley did not play his usual minutes in the center rotation. Huff played 28 minutes off the bench while IJax played the remaining 20 minutes. The duo combined for 18 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks which qualifies as serviceable production from the center spot to support the other key players in the lineup.

Back home, again

The Pacers play their next four games at the Fieldhouse starting with the tree lighting game on Friday against the Wizards. Since it is the last NBA Cup game, the tip time will be at 7:30 pm ET instead of the usual 8 pm ET for this game. Of course, the Pacers were the first team eliminated from NBA Cup contention and now the Wizards are as well, so the court will be different but not much else will matter with regard to the tournament.

On the injury front, the ‘usual six’ remain listed as out, but Andrew Nembhard has joined the list as questionable after taking a shot to his right quad. The Wizards arrive in town after putting up 132 points and beating the Hawks in their last game to earn their second win of the season. Regardless of those signs of life from the Wiz, the Pacers are hearty 6.5-point favorites to win the game. That likely won’t be the case against Chicago, Cleveland and Denver to close out the homestand.

Pacers vs. Wizards

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, November 28, 2025 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -6.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson

Wizards: CJ McCollum, Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Khris Middleton, Alex Sarr

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (quad) - questionable, Aaron Nesmith (knee) - out, Quenton Jackson (hammy) - out, Johnny Furphy (ankle) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Wizards: Kyshawn George (illness) - questionable, Tre Johnson (hip) - out, Corey Kispert (thumb) - out