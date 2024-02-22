The Pacers were back at work the past two days, practicing at the Ascension St. V’s Center preparing to take on the Pistons at the Fieldhouse on Thursday night. After limping into the All-Star break, the Pacers were able to squeeze out last win in Toronto to maintain sixth place in the East.

But now the second half of the season starts in a heated playoff race that has the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic trying to pass the Pacers in the standings. While this is not the numerical midpoint of the season, considering the Pacers have already played 56 of their 82 games, it is similar to considering mile 20 the halfway point of a marathon. The mental and physical grind that remains while competing for a playoff spot will require everything the players have to reach their goals at the finish.

The team’s health has improved over the break but the Pacers are still not at full strength. Jalen Smith remains questionable with this lower back issues, but he was a full practice participant and sounds ready to roll. Aaron Nesmith is a different story, though. After a scary fall in Toronto, Nesmith appeared to have a lower leg injury. Rick Carlisle mentioned on Tuesday that the diagnosis was more of an ankle injury and not a long-term concern. BUT, Nesmith has been ruled OUT for Thursday.

Tyrese Haliburton is not on the injury list and likely won’t have a minutes restriction. Considering his effort over All-Star weekend, I’d say Haliburton is in pretty good shape going forward. Oh, to be young.

All-Star Weekend

While the actual All-Star game was a clunker on Sunday, the full weekend turned out to be a great showcase for the Pacers. Considering the rush hour blizzard on Friday and the arctic temps on Saturday, it was bananas downtown with some many extra events around town.

But for the main events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Pacers involved showed out and continued building their profile as young and interesting team. Bennedict Mathurin won the Rising Stars MVP, stealing the show with his mic’d up battle against Jaden Ivey.

On Saturday night, Mathurin, Haliburton and Myles Turner had Lucas Oil rocking while winning the skills challenge, even if they did need a friendly whistle to win the passing contest. Haliburton then tied for the top score in the first round of the 3-point shootout before bowing out in the next round.

Of course, on Sunday, Haliburton appeared headed for the MVP award after splashing five 3-balls in a row. But then the game turned into something other than an NBA game with the East shooting 97 three-pointers and veteran Damian Lillard shooting (and shooting and shooting) his way to a few more points than Hali to keep the young fella from the MVP.

The game was a joke if you were expecting any competition. The league, lead by Adam Silver and Joe Dumars, tried to get the All-Star game ‘back to basketball’ while emphasizing to the players that they want to see something resembling a game with a bit of defense. But those requests fell on deaf ears which was a reminder why the league had to try the Elam ending and resetting quarter scores in the recent past.

But while the NBA leaders wanted that focus from the players for the game, the league’s focus is everywhere but on the game throughout the weekend. It is a sponsors boondoggle. If they gave the game the same focus they gave Starry and State Farm, they may be able to better promote the actual game and players.

Instead you have all of the league’s stars in the building doing nothing. So much time, effort and money spent locally and by the league for this? All of the festivities and opportunities for locals to see and meet players is awesome. But it all leads up to the big finish on Sunday night and the game is not worth watching. The television ratings had 5.5 million views tuning in, which is the second worst rating in the last 20 years (10.8 rating in 2003), but an increase from last season’s 4.6 rating.

There is a younger generation of All-Stars like Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards and others who are all following in the footsteps of the load management generation who has minimized the importance of the regular season, let alone the All-Star game. Maybe a drop in Basketball Related Income and/or projected television revenue in the league’s next deal will alter the landscape. Otherwise the league should consider having their elite players do something other than play a game.

Schedule change

As mentioned above, fortunately the Pacers return to meaningful games in a playoff race which should have the Fieldhouse on fire over the next two months and hopefully, beyond.

The Pacers Q rating around the league seems to be taking hold, as well with Tyrese Haliburton promoting the blue and gold at every chance. In fact, Haliburton should start a podcast which is just a feed of his appearances on other podcasts. The kid can chop it up!

But the play and publicity for the Pacers will put them on national TV once again. ESPN is flexing their schedule to add the Pacers Feb. 28 home game against the Pelicans. The game will tip at 7:30 p.m. ET and replace the Grizzlies at Timberwolves game that was originally scheduled. ESPN games are still televised locally, so Bally Sports Indiana will also have the call.

Game Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -11.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Simone Fontecchio, Ausur Thompson, Jalen Duren

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (lower leg)- out, Jalen Smith (back) - questionable

Pistons: Quentin Grimes (knee) - doubtful, Isaiah Stewart (ankle) - questionable