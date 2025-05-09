The Pacers will be met with a raucous home crowd at the Fieldhouse on Friday, begging to go bananas during Game 3 against the Cavaliers. The Pacers are up 2-0 after surviving to win two games in Cleveland in two decidedly different ways. The desperation level from the Cavs will make earning that third win extremely difficult despite the favorable home court advantage.

The Pacers jumped on the Cavs in Game 1 with an incredible shooting performance that was closer to sublime from behind the arc. Relying on shooting over 50 percent from 3-land is not a sustainable game plan, but as I mentioned after that win, the Pacers have to find a way to beat the Cavs four times, yet they don’t have to win the same way all four times.

Game 2 was certainly a different way to win a game, although not the way anyone would suggest they attempt, again. A 15 point, 9 turnover first quarter. Falling behind by 20 points at two different points during the game. But as the clanks subsided, the Pacers were able to win the second and fourth quarters while scoring 105 points over the final three quarters.

The Pacers depth and relentless effort wore down the short-handed Cavs. While Donovan Mitchell scored 48 points while going to the free throw line 21 times, he appeared exhausted at winning time in need of some help to get the Cavs three more wins, which in an instant turned to needing four more wins.

Heading into Game 3, help may be on the way for Mitchell. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter are questionable after missing Game 2. All three appear set to give it a go, so how close to 100 percent they are will something to monitor. A part of me wonders if they do play and take a chunk of that usage away from Mitchell, it may be a positive for the Pacers considering how effective Mitchell was getting buckets in the lane or at the line.

But defensively and at closing time is where those three can make a major difference. Particularly Garland when it comes to just getting the ball inbounds. The ability to rally from a double-digit deficit could be far more challenging for the Pacers if the Cavs have more options to turn to at crunch time.

So, yeah, the Pacers might try playing with a lead this time around. Sounds easy doesn’t it. About as easy as predicting what will happen in this series from game to game, quarter to quarter, possession to possession.

As usual, a lot will come down to how the game is officiated and if Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith in particular, can avoid foul trouble. Cavs’ coach Kenny Atkinson can’t speak into a microphone without complaining about the Pacers physical play despite the favorable foul and free throw differential Cleveland enjoys through two games.

The Pacers are 4.5-point underdogs in their own building, so the disrespect motivation which works so well for the Pacers should be engaged. The Pacers will need to use their depth for good, to keep the pace and pressure up on the Cavs for 48 minutes, which would be new approach in this series.

The playoffs environment will be on point at the ‘House with a ‘Boom, Baby’ t-shirt gold out. Hopefully, the Pacers will be, as well with another awe inspiring effort.

Game 3: Pacers vs. Cavaliers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, May. 9, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +4.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Cavaliers: Sam Merrill, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Injuries

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Cavaliers: Darius Garland (toe) - questionable, Evan Mobley (ankle) - questionable, De’Andre Hunter (thumb) - questionable