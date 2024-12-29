The back-to-back in Boston following a gut-wrenching loss to the Thunder proved to be more diabolical than initially anticipated.

Without Obi Toppin and Andrew Nembhard, the task was even more difficult. A schedule loss if ever there was a loss scheduled in the NBA. Blowouts are not infrequent in the league, particularly when facing the defending champs.

However…

There are levels to taking a loss, regardless of the opponent or situation, and the Pacers showed up with close to nothing to give the Celtics on Friday, losing 142-105. The Pacers never lead in the game, although they were tied at 11-11 midway through the 1Q until Jaylen Brown scored two of his 44 (!!!) points and the C’s never looked back.

The Pacers shot worse from the field overall, from 3-land and from the free throw stripe. The Celtics took the shots they wanted most of the night with 82 of their 92 FGAs taken either at the rim or behind the arc, including 56 threes. The Pacers got up 39 threes, but struggled to get the ball to the rim and then struggled to make the midrange shots they had to settle for too often.

But the glaring effort numbers were on the glass, where the C’s were +13 on the night, including 18 offensive rebounds. Rick Carlisle highlighted the signature play of the night when Payton Pritchard was able to rebound his own miss twice among Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin before scoring around the rim. The bucket put the C’s up 22 and that lead would continue to grow from there.

Effort should be the non-negotiable regardless of the horrific situation, like having to play the Celtics in Boston the night after taking a tough loss to the Thunder. Even when rested and healthy, just matching Boston’s effort is rarely enough. Instead the Pacers have to play with more effort and for all 48 minutes. We saw this level of effort in the ECF minus the full 48. Even 46.5 minutes isn’t enough.

But when the effort level doesn’t come close to matching the C’s, prepare to be boat raced as the Pacers were on Friday.

So, only option now is to flush that one and move on. The teams matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday evening and the Pacers expected to have Andrew Nembhard back after avoiding the back-to-back to rest his knee. Toppin has not been ruled out, so even if he doesn’t play tonight, Obi may not be out much longer. That’s good news.

The Celtics played without Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis and both remain questionable. But after that blowout on Friday, the Pacers have to focus on themselves and what they expect from each other when playing the top teams in the league. They have it in them, as shown against OKC, and with a day off to rest and prepare, expect the Pacers to show a little pride and take a solid swing at the defending champs.

Pacers vs. Celtics

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

When: Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +10.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Celtics: Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis

Injuries

Pacers: Obi Turner (ankle) - questionable, Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - out, James Wiseman (Achilles) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Celtics: Jrue Holiday (shoulder) - questionable, Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) - questionable, Anton Watson (thigh) - out