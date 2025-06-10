The Pacers forced the Thunder to bounce back in Game 2 of the NBA Finals and that they did, finishing the first quarter strong and not looking back, rolling to a 123-107 win to even the series.

Tyrese Haliburton made a three with 2:43 left in the first quarter to cap off a 9-1 run and give the Pacers a 20-17 lead. However, the Thunder closed out the quarter on a 9-0 run and had the Pacers chasing from behind the rest of the way.

There would be no miracle comeback in this one and even when the Pacers gave hints it might happen, they just didn’t have the juice which is why Rick Carlisle played his starters minimal minutes in the fourth quarter, aside from Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers star didn’t have a productive night, but caught a garbage time heater, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter which is surely part of the reason Carlisle kept him going, getting some shots up even though he was stymied much of the night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points and will likely be in that range for every game. As much as Carlisle may protest, managing the rest of the Thunder squad while Shai gets his 30+ can still give the Pacers a chance to win. Unfortunately, the Pacers bench struggled while Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins combined for 38 points in the Thunder’s reserve rotation. Eight 3-balls between them, as well which help secure a double-digit lead for the Thunder throughout the second half.

Chet Holmgren (15 points) and Jalen Williams (19) points were also more impactful in Game 2, as the Thunder seemed to use the Pacers switching scheme against them much better than they did in Game 1. With that much production in a supporting role behind SGA, the Thunder are lethal.

Managing the ‘others’ for the Thunder, while the Pacers look to have Haliburton and Pascal Siakam get loose while also needing more from the rest of rotation. The Pacers reserves should be better at home and they will have to be to help put the Pacers in position to win in Game 3. 48 minutes of high level play for the Pacers is how it has to be and how it should be when competing for an NBA championship…which is happening…with the Pacers…at the Fieldhouse…on Wednesday night.

Sounds awesome, doesn’t it? Enjoy the moment!

Game 3 back home, again

So, now the series moves to the Fieldhouse for Game 3. Just as the Pacers ramped up the degree of difficulty in their last-second comeback wins in Game1, they will face a higher degree of difficulty in their efforts to bounce back from a loss. The Pacers haven’t lost consecutive games since March 10th and maintaining that status will be a challenge. But these Pacers do love a challenge and the hope is, this elite Thunder team will bring out the best the Pacers have in them, which also can perform at an elite level.

Following Game 2, Tyrese Haliburton was seen limping through his post-game media obligations, as well as in the locker room. His gait appeared normal during the final 30 minutes of the team’s practice on Tuesday when the media was allowed in. He proclaimed himself fine for Game 3, mentioning a vague ‘lower leg thing’ but didn’t want to discuss it further. As you can see in the clip below, Haliburton did have a strip of KT tape on the back of his lower right leg.

Needless to say, Haliburton being full go is critical to the Pacers going forward in this series. He showed no ill effects on the court during the brief open practice time, bouncing around with a lot of positive energy as the team ran through various shooting drill sets to close out practice.

The players sounded confident in the adjustments they are game planning, but regardless of how they adjust to create more advantages will to be executed at an elite level, because that same level of effectiveness has to be expected from OKC. Fortunately, they aren’t in Kansas, er, Oklahoma any more and the Fieldhouse Faithful can bring the noise to help give the Pacers a boost.

NBA FINALS Game 3: Pacers vs. Thunder

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein

Injuries

Pacers: Tony Bradley (hip) - questionable, Jarace Walker (ankle) - out, Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) - out

Thunder: Nikola Topic (knee) - out