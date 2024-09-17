Ah, its nice to be back.

Football season is off and running and the Indiana Fever are prepping for the playoffs with one regular season game remaining which triggers the natural progression of the seasons and despite the burst of heat this week, summer is coming to a close soon. That means the Pacers are a two weeks away from officially starting their preseason work.

Barring a surprising move of consequence over the next few days, the Pacers are-ready to roll into the season with a familiar roster. In fact, the names of the first 10-plus players in the rotation remain the same as the team that made the Eastern Conference finals last season.

After signing their own and keeping the band together, the Pacers have quickly been overlooked since other contenders in the East are expected to be healthy or, in the case of the Sixers and Knicks, made bold roster moves that should improve their efforts to chase down the Celtics at the top of the East.

However, I can’t accept the narrative that injury luck explains the Pacers run to the ECF and by running it back they are standing still. For starters, missing Bennedict Mathurin and playing with a dinged up Tyrese Haliburton nullifies the Pacers being lucky. Secondly, seven players that could see minutes among the top ten players in the rotation are all under 25 years old.

Between continual development of young players, the current situation of those players fighting for significant roles in the rotation and how all of that impacts team chemistry, there are enough variables in play to have a very different team this season, and if all goes well, an improved squad still ready to compete against the rest of the East.

The success of this Pacers team will always require them playing better as a collective group than the sum of their individual parts. They have the advantage of playing a different style than others, relying on a fast pace and incorporation full-court pressure to make opponents (even more talented on paper opponents) work harder than usual for 48 minutes. Both Derrick and Joe Mazzulla have mentioned the challenge the Pacer presented the champs.

So, let’s look at the individual parts and how they may be different this season.

Tyrese Haliburton (24 yo) - The Pacers All-Star, All-NBA and Gold Medalist point guard had an all-time basketball year in which he burst on the scene for the first two months of the season and then battled to return to that level of play the rest of the time. Good health combined with the hoops PhD class he took during the Olympics could deliver a more mature leader with a better defensive disposition which alone would take the Pacers to another level. Of course, there are concerns after Haliburton quickly elevated to the elite air of the NBA, but we’ll hit that at a later time.

Pascal Siakam (30) - The Pacers forward gave his stamp of approval on the Pacers by signing a big contract to continue building this era of the Pacers alongside Haliburton. In the running it back ratings, Siakam is one where nothing new is expected. His game is plenty good and he should be in great shape mentally with his role and the new contract. However, this summer he has ramped up the leadership component of his game. Hosting a group of young players at his Orlando hoops lair and recently inviting the whole team for a preseason get together similar to the Nashville camp the players enjoyed last season.

Myles Turner (28) - Like Siakam, Turner simply needs to run back what he delivered last season and all will be good. More rebound and more consistency have always been a thing with Turner, but he was solid in his offensive role last season and there’s no reason to expect that to change. In fact, since the Pacers couldn’t offer a contract extension and Turner will be a free agent after the season the big man’s game, effort and positivity should be on point in a major contract year.

Andrew Nembhard (24) - The oft-overlooked Swiss Army guard was taken care of by the Pacers this offseason when they scrapped the last year (next year) of his rookie deal to extend him for three-years at just under $60 million. This year, only Johnny Furphy will make less than Nembhard, and that includes either Cole Swider or Kendall Brown, among the expected 15-man main roster. Fortunately, Nembhard just plays and more importantly, just guards regardless of the size or position of the opposing player he needs to bother. Nembhard showed up well for Canada in the Olympics even if his role and usage on the court were questionable. His continued growth and maturity, let alone growing offensive confidence should offer the Pacers an improved player in a similar role.

Aaron Nesmith (24) - Nesmith was an absolute dog last season which is as strong a compliment I can give the Pacers starting small forward. The Pacers took care of Nesmith’s financials last summer with a 4-year, $44 million deal and he delivered to make the deal look like a bargain. Like Nembhard, he will not shy away from any defensive assignment and will always look to destroy anyone in his path on the way to finishing at the rim. Nesmith shot the 3-ball well throughout the season (41.9%), but finished ice cold in the playoffs (27.8%). No doubt, something that made it easy for Nesmith to wake up and get to work over the summer. Delivering in a consistent manner on the offensive end and shooting at a solid clip from behind the arc consistently would be a big boost for the Pacers.

Bennedict Mathurin (22) - Season three for the Pacers lottery pick will no doubt impact both the Pacers and player’s future in the league. While still inconsistent and best served in a sixth man role last year, Mathurin showed improvement in involving his teammates and shooting from behind the arc. In big games against the Bucks, he stepped up to the challenge at both ends of the floor exposing to all watching that, yes, he has he can defend. A torn labrum in Mathurin’s shooting shoulder cut his season short at just 59 games, also keeping him sidelined during the Pacers extended playoff run. Looking for silver linings, watching that electric run had to fuel a fire within to be in the fray for all of the big games this upcoming season. Consistently tapping into that mindset we saw on display against Giannis and the boys would give the Pacers a big boost in being able to match up in waves of dogs against the rest of the East.

Obi Toppin (26) - After a luke warm start to the season in a starting role, Toppin settled into an impactful role off the bench which earned him a 4-year, $58 million contract extension with the Pacers. This ‘new’ mid-level deal was a no brainer for the Pacers after Toppin turned into a perfect fit for the fast pace whether he was running with Haliburton, Nemhbard or TJ McConnell. He shot over 40% from behind the arc and it seemed like over the last two months and through the playoffs, his open looks were going in. It will be interesting to see how roles are worked out with Toppin and Jarace Walker hunting for the same scraps off the bench. Regardless, Toppin is entering his prime and should be able to build off the success he had last season.

TJ McConnell (32) - McConnell had an epic playoff run in a reserve role, creating all kinds of problems for the quality opposing defenses the Knicks and Celtics threw at the Pacers. His effort running the second unit was key to the Pacers success which illuminated the depth the Pacers could use to continually force the pace and make opponents work a full 48. Last season started with a different approach which had the Pacers more focused on development than Ws, but as the Ws mounted that approach shifted to winning now and TJ Macs became a big part of the fun. His efforts earned him a 4-year extension ($45 mil) to keep him in Indy for the next five seasons or until he’s ready to assume a coaching role.

Isaiah Jackson (22) - The Pacers young backup big was thrown into the fire, eventually securing a reserve role after splitting the time with Jalen Smith earlier in the season. Defense and rebounding are all he has been concerned with, but the room for growth in his game is quite expansive and the steps he can make may earn him one of those friendly extensions after this season. However, money will be tight and if he can price himself out of town, that would be a huge bonus for the Pacers THIS season. A consistent 15-foot shot would ramp up the value of I-Jax long term, but until then, his ability to run the floor and protect the rim remain a valuable role for this Pacers team. However, that alone may not be enough with James Wiseman trying to bolster his career. The battle for those backup big minutes should be good for both guys and really good for the Pacers.

Ben Sheppard (23) - The Pacers second-year player ended up playing a huge role as a rooking in the Pacers playoff run, even starting a game in the Eastern Conference Finals. Shep, like Nesmith, is just a dog on the court and his effort and athleticism earned him minutes despite his inexperience. Developing confidence to be a bigger offensive threat will expand Shep’s game. But the experience he had as the team advanced each round in the playoffs, could supercharge his career. His ability to fit in regardless of where you put him in will always be valuable, but with a healthy roster Shep exposes the Pacers glut of guards that will at some point will have to work itself out.

Jarace Walker (21) - The Pacers young forward earned praise for his summer work and how he performed in the Vegas summer league as he tries to find a role among the minutes usually taken by Siakam, Nesmith and Toppin. Rick Carlisle was on The Fan morning show on Tuesday and mentioned Walker going through the process of playing more three than four. Walker has show the ability to make plays all over the floor, but defense and rebounding will remain a baseline expectation. There is still no rush for Walker to make a major impact, but seeing enough progress to have him in the rotation is another way the Pacers can be different this year and improve.

Just thinking about Jarace and Shep and the fact they may be standing by, waiting for an opportunity at the start of the season, exposes the development ceiling for this Pacers group. With all of the success last season, there were several adjustments to the lineup and overall rotation throughout the regular season. Injuries will come and go and those opportunities may allow certain players to earn a bigger role than expected.

What is key through at least the end of December is that the Pacers maintain a strong chemistry with players accepting roles and remaining ready to fill bigger roles, if needed. The depth of this team should be the equalizer against other teams in the East that may appear more top heavy in talent on paper. That combined with the Pacers different style of play will continue to make the good guys no fun to play on a nightly basis.