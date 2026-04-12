We made it.

From players, coaches, team employees, media and most importantly fans of the Pacers. Time to take a bow and fist bump one another for making it through the long local nightmare that was the Pacers 2025-26 regular season.

Circumstances made this a race to the bottom season for the Pacers and with their 105-94 loss to the 76ers on Friday, the Pacers clinched a bottom three spot in the standings to maximize their odds of earning a top four pick in the NBA draft lottery on Mother’s Day.

Hat tip to Tyrese Maxey who had a horrid shooting night from behind the arc but would not be denied and still scored 32 points to lead the Sixers to a much needed win, while also delivering the Pacers their much needed loss.

Taelon Peter seemed to take notes throughout, as he made his presence felt getting to the rim in the second half to show continued development while taking advantage of his late season opportunities to play NBA minutes. The big man duo of Micah Potter and Jay Huff have also become a productive duo, showing they may indeed be an solid inexpensive pairing to slot behind Ivica Zubac next season, capable of mixing and matching against different types of bigs when needed.

But while so many players at the bottom end of the Pacers roster have shown signs of development this season, let’s hope Sunday is the last game we see them playing significant minutes. With the 9th and 10th spots in the rotation to be sorted out among the likes of Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard and at some point, Johnny Furphy, the rest of the players like Peter, Jalen Slawson, Quenton Jackson, Ethan Thompson have shown they can be called on in a pinch to spackle over some minutes in the rotation when needed. But for the title contending hopes of the team, keeping those top eight guys healthy and playing together is crucial.

And today, as the season winds down, that reality doesn’t seem so far away. It should be a spirited final game at the Fieldhouse, even though it appears the Pistons are playing the bulk of their main lineup for at least some minutes. Cade Cunningham needs the time to continue his return from a scary collapsed lung issue and so far only Jalen Duren is on the injury report as the Pistons try to win their 60th game of the season.

Regardless, the Pacers fans have shown out quite well all season and the team will no doubt make this a special game for those in attendance. Just don’t look at the scoreboard.

Instead, look ahead. The next home game at the Fieldhouse at the start of the 2026-27 season will be something special, even moreso after making it through this godforsaken season that mercifully ends on Sunday evening.

Pacers vs. Pistons

Where: Gianbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, April 12, 2026 - 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +13.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Quenton Jackson, Ethan Thompson, Jarace Walker, Jalen Slawson, Jay Huff

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Duncan Robinson, Tobias Harris, Paul Reed

Injuries

Pacers: Kobe Brown (back) - questionable, Jarace Walker (back bruise) - questionable, Ben Sheppard (hip) - questionable, Pascal Siakam (ankle) - out, Andrew Nembhard (lower back) - out, TJ McConnell (hammy) - out, Aaron Nesmith (lower back) - out, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Pistons: Jalen Duren (knee) - out