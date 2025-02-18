The Pacers went 3-3 in their last six games before the All-Star break, but all six games revealed a team that was running on fumes, desperate for a reset to get through the remainder of the regular season.

For those of us watching all of those games, the 134-130 OT win over the Washington Wizards (aka the worst team in the NBA), the All-Star break was a much needed respite from the wretched recipe the Pacers were relying on. Essentially, struggle enough to fall behind by double digits or worse and then try to climb out of the hole to secure a win down the stretch. The fact the Pacers went 3-3 during this stretch is impressive even if it was painful to watch.

Fortunately, Obi Toppin (31 points, 10 rebs) and Bennedict Mathurin (28 points) showed up like beasts in the second half against the Wiz, to help avoid a devastating loss prior to the break. This a game after I’m pondering Jarace Walker taking more of Toppin’s minutes because Obi has been struggling at the offensive end, particularly from 3-land. So, yeah, Obi knocks down 7 of 10 threes and flashes all of the things that can make him valuable in the rotation.

The win kept the Pacers in fourth place in the East and in position to have a special season, if they can get their shit together. Sorry for the crude description, but that is the reality facing the Pacers as the return to work on Tuesday evening for practice after five days off to rest and recharge their hoop batteries.

Pascal Siakam had All-Star duties, although he didn’t have to sweat too much in the format that cut down on court time. Tyrese Haliburton appeared to find some peace, quiet and sun, as did Myles Turner.

With the whole league resting at the same time, the playing field levels out and the Pacers has always benefited from legitimate practice time to get straight. The schedule should also favor the Pacers with 18 of their final 29 games at the Fieldhouse. The next four games are at home, but will present a challenge with Memphis, LA Clippers and Denver showing up for the first three games. A sellout is expected on Thursday when the Grizz with Zach Edey will get things started.

Speaking of Edey, he was active at All-Star weekend, playing on the winning team in the Rising Stars games which had him playing in the main All-Star event on Sunday. The revamped format and weekend turned out some where between fine and just OK. For some reason, the NBA held a skill competition that had a shooting station which didn’t require a made shot. Victor Wembanyam and Chris Paul exposed that joke which kinda sucked the fun out of that event.

Last year in Indy, I enjoyed the Rising Stars format with a four-team bracket more than anything. Sure, Mathurin added some juice on his home court, but the G-League guys forced everyone to play hard. I thought having the Rising Stars winners in the same format for the All-Star ‘game’ worked, as well. What didn’t work was the broadcast and BS surrounding the games. Everyone love TNT’s Inside the NBA crew for their pregame, halftime and postgame banter. As usual, turns out there can be too much of a good thing as TNT tried to weave the studio show vibe into the whole event including a buzz killing appreciation ceremony for the crew during the final game.

Cut out the junk, play the games to 50 or 60 and give it a go, again. Or don’t and just do whatever you want. Honestly, the highlight of All-Star weekend was noticing thru Instagram, that Tyrese Haliburton was chilling in warm weather without distractions.

Haliburton’s consistent level of play HAS to rise for the Pacers to build off the incredible January run they put together and put this team back in the mindset of playing at an elite level in the East. After the recent stretch of bad play, which included getting thumped by the Knicks, the Pacers have to stay healthy and play much better before anyone considers them a challenger to make noise in the playoffs once, again.