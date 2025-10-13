The Pacers beat the Thunder, 116-101 on Saturday night in preseason game two that wasn’t exactly “Game 8” of their epic NBA Finals matchup with OKC. In fact, only a handful of players involved in Game 7 of the Finals played in the game. The Thunder only flew out 10 players for the game and the Pacers reciprocated by sitting vets Siakam, Nesmith and Nembhard.

OKC plays more preseason games than the Pacers so the situation made more sense considering the champs will be back in town for the first real game at the Fieldhouse on Oct. 23. The game provided extra run for several young Pacers players looking to impress.

Bennedict Mathurin played 16 minutes and scored 16 points with 6 rebounds, although his game remained a little clunky. His ability to get to the free throw line remained elite though as was his highlight play, finishing off a lob pass from Obi Toppin (he can throw and finish lobs!).

But no highlight stood out more than Johnny Furphy getting downhill on the right wing and flushing yet another poster dunk that lit up the Fieldhouse, let alone all of his teammates on the bench. Furph had 8 points in 11 minutes, but his night was cut short after tweaking an ankle.

Quenton Jackson also came off the bench with Cam Payne starting on his first night in blue and gold. Jackson had 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting with 2 assists and 2 rebounds in 11 minutes before tweaking a hammy. Jackson continues to look like a great third (or second until TJ Macs returns) for the Pacers, but the depth they are trying to maintain by bringing in Payne (and others) certainly makes sense.

The San Antonio Spurs are in town on Monday night and we’ll see if the main players for the Pacers play, let alone the Spurs. Considering the fact that the Pacers are already minimizing preseason action by playing just four games, seems like they’d want to play the new starting five together for a normal first half rotation. Then leave the second half to the remainder of the roster.

Among those players earning extra minutes due to the rash of backcourt injuries, rookie Taelon Peter has taken advantage of his opportunity. Peter lead the Pacers with 18 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals against the Thunder. His incredible shooting numbers at Liberty are the main reason the Pacers took a flyer on Peter in the late second round and he seems to have embraced the green light to let it fly. That shot is pure, indeed but Peter holds up pretty well on defense despite his size. He is strong and has a nose for the ball which already has him floating in fan favorite territory for those fans who have seen him play.

The Spurs have been working through their own injury issues. Hopefully, Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle made the flight and are in action for some run in this one. The Pacers need the work and let’s fact it, we want to watch ‘em work.

Preseason: Pacers vs. Spurs

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Monday, October 13, 2025 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -3.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Isaiah Jackson

Spurs: Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Victor Wembanyama

Injuries

Pacers: Ben Sheppard (undisclosed) - questionable, Johnny Furphy (ankle) - questionable, Quenton Jackson (hammy) - questionable, TJ McConnell (hammy) - out, Kam Jones (back) - out

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox (hamstring) - out, Jeremy Sochan (calf) - out, Kelly Olynyk (heel) - out