Indiana Pacers All-Star guard, Tyrese Haliburton was selected by IMS as the honorary Pace Car driver for the 107th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Considering Hali is at his best leading the Pacers in transition for fast break buckets, leading the field of 33 cars to the starting line seems likes a natural fit as the franchise star continues making his presence known throughout the community.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be given the opportunity to drive the Pace Car and lead the field to start the Indy 500,” Haliburton said. “Basketball and racing are big in Indiana, and it’s such a cool experience to represent the Pacers at the biggest race in the world.”

I’m so jealous! What a thrill it would be to drive that sweet Corvette in front of the 500 field around the track with packed stands and over 300,000 fans getting hyped for the green flag.

Victor Oladipo drove the pace car for the 2018 race after his first breakout season with the Pacers. Vic also had the IU connection locally, but now Haliburton is the face of the franchise, so it is nice for the Pacers to get their star in the mix for such a huge event.

Let’s just hope he stays safe on the track and keeps the Vette off the wall!! While the actual Indy Cars appear to be barely moving while driving half speed on the pace laps, Haliburton’s Corvette will need to set the pace at over 100 mph.

There has not been a pace car wreck at the 500 in quite awhile but now is not the time, nor is Tyrese the guy we want in harms way. I’m confident Hali will handle his driving duties without issue, unlike a local car dealer in 1971, who made a mess in the pace car.

Yikes! My man was flying down pit lane!

Take note, Tyrese and ease is on home after pacing the 500 field to the start.