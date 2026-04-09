The Pacers play their final road game on Thursday night in Brooklyn, where they face the red hot Nets, winners of their last two games and 3 of their last 10.

Despite that sudden success, the Nets have the third worst record in the league and now need to lose to the Pacers to hold onto that valuable spot in the NBA lottery standings.

Oh, if you are wondering my thoughts on the Pacers 124-104 loss to the Timberwolves they are scant. Unlike the Pacers quality effort to both play well and lose to the Cavs in their prior game, the Pacers simply lost to the Timberwolves, falling behind early, turning the ball over frequently and never showing enough to threaten a W, let alone remember anything of significance.

However, I do recall taking my usual two laps around the club level during halftime and recalling a Timberwolves game two years ago which had some remarkable Anthony Edwards plays including a sudden fast break finished that made it appear he had flown down from the rafters to finish at the rim. Ant was in street clothe on Tuesday, as was the Pacers highlight machine, Tyrese Haliburton. They were missed.

So now what? Well, as mentioned above, the Pacers and Nets play in a game on Thursday night that puts a potential burden on the winner. The Pacers could certainly win and remain in a bottom three spot, but a loss locks up that spot to avoid any further goofiness over the final two games.

Both teams put forth their injury reports on Wednesday and the Pacers continue to have their top six guys out, pending your thoughts on Obi Toppin who appears available. Regardless, the Pacers have 9 of their top players (plus Kobe Brown) either out or questionable.

The Nets raised the ante by sitting their top 10 current players with ailments including a finger and rest. The starting lineup include E.J. Liddell who was a problem at Ohio State but has had a problem sticking in the NBA. Same goes for the rest of their proposed starters.

This is where Adam Silver needs to step in an add another anti-tanking measure that could turn this game, with 10 players each on the injury report, into an absolute must see event. I’m proposing both teams send reps over to Rucker Park in Harlem for an open tryout. But the catch is, each team selects the five players they want to play for the other team. Offer the chosen players a minimum day’s salary plus an extra $10,000 to the winners and let them play it out.

Forget the level of play, the competition for a win would make for a far more compelling product than the folks at Barclays Center will likely be subjected to on Thursday. Regardless, the Pacers are favorites for just the 10th time this season and the first time since facing the Grizzlies on March 1st.

Fortunately, as mentioned above, the Pacers do have a win to play with so any result will not alter the bottom line for the Pacers at this point. But since we’ve passed, ‘what are we doing here?’ territory, I figured it was time to think outside the box.

Tyrese takes another step forward

While we play out the string with the Pacers this season, there was some good news on Wednesday as Tyrese Haliburton this uplifting news on social media.

Whew, seeing that "…first time since June” hit hard considering we all know that last 5 on 5 run was in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. But the progress report is much welcomed and certainly generates positive vibes for looking ahead to next season with a healthy squad ready to get back at it. Haliburton has been shooting some prior to games and had definitely put on some bulk which hopefully he can turn into an advantage going forward while maintaining all of the bounce and goodness that makes his game so special.

Also, Rick Carlisle will be in Brooklyn but will not return to Indy for the final two games. He and his wife will be attending an event for their daughter at her University of Virginia sorority. Lloyd Pierce will assume head coaching duties for the final two home games.

Pacers vs. Nets

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

When: Thursday, April 9, 2026 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -2.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Quenton Jackson, Ethan Thompson, Kobe Brown, Jalen Slawson, Micah Potter

Nets: Ben Saraf, Drake Powell, Jalen Wilson, E.J. Liddell, Chaney Johnson

Injuries

Pacers: Kobe Brown (back) - questionable, Jarace Walker (back bruise) - questionable, Ben Sheppard (hip) - questionable, Pascal Siakam (ankle) - out, Andrew Nembhard (lower back) - out, TJ McConnell (hammy) - out, Aaron Nesmith (lower back) - out, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Nets: Nic Claxton (finger) - out, Noah Clowney (ankle) - out, Egor Demin (foot) - out, Terance Mann (knee) - out, Josh Minott (ankle) - out, Michael Porter Jr. (hammy) - out, Day’Ron Sharpe (thumb) - out, Nolan Traore (rest) - out, Ziaire Williams (foot) - out, Danny Wolf (ankle) - out