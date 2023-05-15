Really trying to hold off on Pacers draft speculation until we know exactly where the Pacers will be picking in the lottery, as well as the second round. With that resolution coming Tuesday evening, it is hard not to look ahead while watching what works and what doesn’t for teams in the playoffs as the postseason stakes continue to rise.

We have witnessed teams with holes in the playing rotation are exposed in the playoffs. Likewise, teams that think they have their holes filled, find out the hard way there is a crack in their best laid plans. Memphis made Steven Adams appear to be an MVP candidate while their young talent (like lots of talent) showed they weren’t ready for prime time against a veteran Warriors team that had so much postseason experience.

Then the Warriors found out that their young depth wasn’t up to supporting Steph while Klay and Draymond couldn’t ramp up their impact on command. After losing to the Lakers, young players like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga indicated they were more interested in their development (aka minutes) than they were playing a supporting role for a title contender. Meanwhile, Draymond could make his way to a new situation, but appeared adamant in his initial post-series comments that he wanted to remain a Warrior. Will the team reciprocate that feeling?

Again, those best laid plans can change in a hurry when only one team can win a title and those that fail have to deal with the disappointment. We’ve seen Phoenix create a crazy offseason by dumping coach Monty Williams, as their new owner Mat Ishbia also minimized James Jones standing as the team president and GM. Unfortunately for Ishbia, spending your way to a new approach won’t be easy with the new CBA minimizing the ability of teams blowing up their salary cap with max players.

Sunday evening, Philly rolled over in the second half of Game 7, eventually going quietly away as Jayson Tatum (51 points!) and the Celtics had way too much for the Sixers. There is much speculation that Doc Rivers won’t survive the let down, which should perk up any Pacers fan. Does that make Dan Burke available to return to the Fieldhouse? He has plenty of experience with Rick Carlisle and as much as the organization loves Ronald Nored, the team’s defensive issues are well documented.

Much of that has to do with personnel and developing young talent like Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Jordan Nwora and Tyrese Haliburton who seem to have the physical capabilities to defend, but need a strong hand to develop individual skills and scheme awareness. I always loved how Burke would talk about his guys needing to get under their opponent’s chin on the defensive end. The phrase isn’t about technique or scheme, but rather a mindset. He wanted his guys, to be aggressive, to annoy and be tough…to defend.

Thank you for reading Indy Cornrows with Tom Lewis. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

While fixing, or at least improving, the defense is a priority for the Pacers, filling the gap at the four hole with a big wing is THEE priority. In fact, missing that type of player which forced Aaron Nesmith and other smaller wings to play big which was a problem for the D. Improving the defense as expected must be preceded by adding a big wing/power forward who likes to chase the ball down and get under someone’s chin.

If the Pacers luck doesn’t have them landing to top pick on Tuesday, they are lucky in that this draft class has a few quality big wings that should be available anywhere in the top eight picks. The Thompson twins are both defensive minded. Brandon Miller, Jarace Walker and Cam Whitmore are capable of helping at both ends of the floor, while Taylor Hendricks has great size and skill but will need to develop that defensive mindset.

The point being, the lottery has options for filling a role the Pacers desperately need. However, just adding a player in the draft won’t push the Pacers forward fast enough to flirt with legit playoff spot in the East. Now, drafting one of those players and also adding an OG Anunoby would create a much better situation. Can you imagine OG and TJ scrapping together?

matt_kryger A post shared by Matt Kryger ( @matt_kryger )

IC reader, Tanel wondered if the Pacers would consider bringing in Draymond Green if he opted out. If that were an option, I would love to see Draymond with the Pacers. He brings and edge which may make some uncomfortable, but he is one of those guys not backing down and willing to hold teammates accountable. Unfortunately, it is hard to conjure up a scenario where this actually happens. I would think Draymond would try to work his way to the Lakers are another contender if he were to exit the Warriors. But, I’m a fan of the idea.

Kevin Pritchard sounded excited about being aggressive in their rebuild which moved a little quicker this season than anticipated. The Pacers have the assets and cap space to have serious conversations about serious help. If they really do want to speed up the long term plan then it is time to take a big swing or two where the team needs help the most.

Please share your thoughts on the team’s priorities or players you’d like to see targeted.