NBA Free Agency officially begins at 6 p.m. ET on Friday but the reporting on various activity around the league is starting to ramp up. Several free agents of both the restricted and unrestricted variety are linked to the Pacers, at least if they can play a forward position.

Just in time for the free agent festivities, Woj reported on Wednesday afternoon that the NBA’s new CBA agreement has been signed and shared with teams in time to go into effect on July 1. The new deal includes some significant changes, with additional roster constricting penalties for blowing past the top end of the salary cap.

As fun as it would be for the Pacers to flirt with the top tax problems for surpassing the second apron, their more immediate concern will be hitting a higher minimum salary floor. They can’t slide by with a $95 million payroll this year and still collect tax payments. Instead they have to reach the floor (about $122 million) before the start of the season. So, yes, the Pacers will actually be active in free agency and/or the trade market with the parallel goals of improving the playing rotation and pushing past the salary floor.

So, thanks to roster needs and cap space, the Pacers will likely take their shot at several different players, as well as engage in trade talks for others they feel can give their frontcourt a boost.

And what do you know? The latest report on the Pacers intentions arrived via Marc Stein on Wednesday evening.

“Sources tell The Stein Line that the Indiana Pacers, who are projected to have more than $30 million in salary cap space, are strongly weighing a three-year offer for Strus in the $48 million range.”

OK…this seems unfathomable unless there are other big moves in the offing. Strus is what Ben Sheppard projects to if you don’t use your imagination. Tough wing, who can burn you from behind the arc and competes like hell. However, Sheppard projects much better on the defensive end and…WAIT!!!

Signing Strus would demand a trade or sign and trade for a bigger forward which would send two or three guards out the door. Otherwise you have TJ McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Chris Duarte and Aaron NeSmith all competing for minutes with Strus and Sheppard. Seven players hunting for their share of 96 minutes will leave at least three of them out of the mix in the playing rotation.

Does this indicate a trade for De’Andre Hunter is still staying warm on the back burner? Maybe something bigger for OG Anunoby?

Also, Connor Letourneau from the San Francisco Chronicle closed out a local interview on The Fan by saying he’s heard the Pacers have been trying hard (‘making a bunch of calls’) to pry Jonathan Kuminga from the Warriors. Talk about burying the lede! This dude talks about the Warriors and Draymond Green for 15 minutes and then drops that bomb right before hopping off the line? The show then quickly pivoted to news of Isaiah Rogers suspension from the Colts for gambling.

Gotta be some kind of move that makes sense if signing Strus is indeed part of the plan. Here is a list of other forwards on the free agent market who would help fill the gap the Pacers have next to Myles Turner:

Jerami Grant - restricted free agent, likely returning to Portland pending how the Damian Lillard situation plays out. Dame’s situation is a major factor around the league depending on whether he stays or is dealt.

Harrison Barnes - Almost a perfect fit for Pacers next season on a short deal. Consider Barnes a bridge forward to the future when Jarace Walker is ready to take a lead role and the rest of the young Pacers are ready for prime time. Until then, Barnes can help push the Pacers into some playoff experience.a

Cameron Johnson - Restricted forward who will cost a bunch, but be another perfect front court fit at the Fieldhouse. Seems like Nets won’t let him go, though.

PJ Washington - My personal favorite on the restricted market. Over two years younger than Cam Johnson and has produced well despite the wild ride in Charlotte. With Miles Bridges back and rookie Brandon Miller in the mix, the Hornets may not match a fair offer, although that would be a mistake on their part.

Kyle Kuzma - May not be enough off court hype in Indy for Kuzma to consider a fair offer from Pacers unless he’s smart enough to realize how much shine playing with Tyrese Haliburton could put on his name.

Grant Williams - If the price is right, Williams would help the Pacers despite all of the negative reactions you can drum up with his mention. He’s played and played well in many high stakes games with the Pacers. He’s reportedly annoying and definitely likes to annoy opponents. But consider the pristine Pacers chemistry heading into this season. They could use an agitator other than Benn Mathurin and TJ McConnell.

These are a few options the Pacers have been considering over the past few weeks. Who else am I missing among players you think could help?

As I mentioned from day one, the Pacers roster remains unbalanced and needs some big moves to alter, boost and/or reset the path to playoff success they strongly desire.