The Pacers were unable to slow down the Lakers during their annual visit to the Fieldhouse and the result was a 137-130 loss which doesn’t look too bad thanks to a too little, too late rally by the Pacers in the final few minutes.

The game was lost much earlier in the contest as the Lakers asserted their will to win this one from the opening tip, eager to get past the sting of losing to the short-handed Pistons in their prior game which snapped a 9-game winning streak. After the tip, the Lakers scored the first 10 points of the game with all five starters scoring at least one point, including three dunks by three different players and a 3-ball by Luka Doncic to quickly stagger the Pacers.

The Pacers quickly replied with the next eight points but they were unable to slow down Luka and the Lakers in that first quarter which saw the visitors take a 45-29 lead into the second quarter. Luka made a trio of treys in 1Q and scored 21 points as an opening salvo which had the Pacers chasing the rest of the game with deficits brushing up against 30 points along the way in the second half.

Luka finished the game with 43 points which could’ve been 60 had he continued with his early heater. Instead he was just 1 of 6 from 3-land in the second half and scored 15 points. No worries, he had plenty of help including a vibrant LeBron James who was seen running the lane at a frightening pace for his size and age. The annoying legend finished with 23 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in support of Luka with Austin Reaves and Jaxson Hayes also scoring over 20 points to continually frustrate the Pacers.

The home team did have eight players score in double figures but only Pascal Siakam scored at least 20 and it was 20 on the nose. Siakam also had 8 rebounds 6 fouls and 2 techs to get tossed after dealing with LeBron’s shenanigans all night pushed him over the edge.

Andrew Nembhard continued his stellar play of late running the show for the Pacers as he delivered a career-high 19 assists to go along with 14 points. Jarace Walker was 4 of 8 from 3-land and finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Off the bench, TJ McConnell made 8 of 10 shots and finished with 17 points to give the Pacers some highlight hoops along the way. Speaking of highlights, Obi Toppin had a pair of lob dunk finishes as part of his 15 points off the pine that had me realizing his game has really rounded into shape of late which is great to see prior to the end of the season.

Now what?

The Pacers loss combined with a win by the Wizards returned the Blue and Gold to sole possession of the worst record in the league with nine games to play. Next up on the schedule will be the Los Angeles Clippers at the Fieldhouse with former Pacers lottery pick, Bennedict Mathurin. Benny will no doubt receive a warm welcome from the Fieldhouse Faithful after handling the trade like a pro and enjoying fan support that is reminiscent of the unconditional love shown Lance Stephenson and eventually Metta Sandiford-Artest aka Ronnie. Check out what Mathurin had to say ahead of his return to Indy here.

The Clippers remain in a battle for play-in positioning in the West but have won their last three games and have Kawhi Leonard along with Mathurin back in the mix. Mathurin had missed four games before returning and scoring 23 points in the Clippers last game, a win over the Raptors.

Pacers vs. Clippers

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Friday, March 27, 2026 - 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +8.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Jarace Walker, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Clippers: Darius Garland, Derrick Jones Jr., Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, Brook Lopez

Injuries

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith (ankle) - probable, Obi Toppin (foot) - questionable, Ivica Zubac (ankle) - out, Johnny Furphy (knee) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Clippers: Jordan Miller (back) - questionable, Bradley Beal (hip) - out, Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Lisfranc tear) - out