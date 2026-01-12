Rick Carlise spent zero time exhaling after earning win 1,000, instead adjusting the Pacers game plan and lineup to beat the Heat at their own game and earn win 1,001 with a 123-99 win on Saturday.

Miami leads the league in pace, so the Pacers went with a small lineup and said, “You wanna run, let’s run.” Quenton Jackson, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Johnny Furphy and Pascal Siakam started the game without a normal center. Prior to the tip, Nesmith and Furphy were laughing with one another, likely joking about which one was considered the center.

Those were just first of many smiles from the Pacers throughout the night.

Siakam poked away a post entry pass to Bam Adebayo on the Pacers first defensive possession, then ran the floor to score at the rim. The Pacers earned stops on three of the first four Heat possession and quickly turned those stops into buckets at the other end.

Suddenly, the Pacers were up 24-10, Johnny Furphy had a couple of threes and 8 points with 2 assists and 3 rebounds and there was still over 5 minutes left in the first quarter. The Pacers finished the quarter well up 36-18 and never trailed the rest of the way.

Andrew Nembhard scored 10 of his game high 29 points in the first quarter, leading to an incredible effort Nembhard missed the win in Charlotte. Nemby added 9 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 3-balls and 2 steals for an all-around stellar effort leading the Pacers on a night Siakam and Nesmith struggled shooting with a combined 23 points on 27 shots.

Fortunately, Furphy wasn’t the only other player ready to help with his 10 points and 7 rebounds. Micah Potter made 4 threes to add 14 points and TJ McConnell added 12 points and 7 assists.

The most impactful reserve, though was Jarace Walker who Carlisle praised following the game for the game being among the best efforts Walker has had since joining the team. Walker night started out clunky in the first quarter when he seemed ready to attack but struggled getting a drive to the hoop together. He had one turnover and nearly another until he hit the floor and twice got his hands on the ball, the second time allowing him to get it to Furphy for a dunk.

By the half, Walker had made a couple of threes and had 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block. That type of all around winning influence continued in the second half earning him an almost 10 minute stint in the third quarter when the Pacers asserted their dominance for the evening. By the final buzzer, Walker had 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and a block while the Pacers were +31 when he was on the court.

The recent emergence and confidence from Furphy and Walker has not only been fun to watch, but also helped the Pacers play to a much higher level as they give some support to the heavy lifters in Siakam, Nembhard and Nesmith. In fact, in this game, Carlisle subbed players in an out more frequently which helped minimize the minutes load for those starters who have carried the load. Walker was the only Pacers player to play over 30 minutes against the Heat.

Great game plan, incredible execution stunning their opponent, the Heat from the first play? Sounds a lot like the way the Indiana Hoosiers football team has delivered all season and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff championship game next Monday.

This Monday? The feel-good wins and improved play of late will get put to the test with the Celtics in town for a game broadcast on Peacock with a 7:30 p.m. ET tip.

Now what?

Pacers vs. Celtics

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Monday, January 12, 2026 - 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Peacock

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers +5.5

Projected Starters

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Johnny Furphy, Pascal Siakam, Jay Huff

Celtics: Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Hugo Gonzalez, Neemias Queta

Injuries

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard (back) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) - out, Isaiah Jackson (concussion) - out, Obi Toppin (hammy) - out, Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) - out

Celtics: Sam Hauser (hamstring) - questionable, Josh Minott (ankle) - out, Jayson Tatum (Achilles) - out