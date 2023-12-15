Former Pacers forward, George McGinnis who won two ABA championships with the Pacers, has died at the age of 73.

The Pacers announced that McGinnis passed on Thursday morning after complications from a cardiac arrest suffered last week.

McGinnis is a true local legend and altered the game with his size, strength and ability. He lead Washington High School to an undefeated season and state title in 1969, earning Mr. Basketball honors in the process.

My initial awareness of McGinnis was not until he started playing in the NBA with the 76ers alongside Dr. J. His ability to move at his size, while making the ball look like a nerf ball was always impressive.

After moving to Indiana, I was educated on all of the reasons McGinnis earned his call from the Hall of Fame. My father-in-law often regaled me with stories about McGinnis at Washington. As a Tech grad, those stories usually ended with my FIL slowly shaking his head back and forth and saying, “there was nothing you could do to stop him.”

The Pacers listed the achievements No. 30 gathered at every level he played.

Indiana Mr. Basketball

All-American at IU

Two-time ABA champ

Three-time ABA All-Star

Three-Time NBA All-Star

Hall of Fame

Rest in peace, Big Mac.

Here are the heartfelt words of Reggie Miller who had a special relationship with those ABA Pacers.

ANOTHER gut punch for us Hoosiers.. I’m at a loss in losing George McGinnis, my thoughts are with the family at this time. Thank you George for everything you did for me and my family, please say hello to Mel, Roger and Slick. My Guardian Angel game just got even stronger 👍🏾💪🏾🤘🏾 #BigMac #McGinnisTheMagnificient