Team USA begins it’s five-game ‘Showcase’ schedule leading up to the Olympics in Paris when they face the Canadian national team in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. The game tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1.

The game will pit Pacers teammates, Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard against one another, both serving the role of young players on talent laden teams.

Haliburton was plenty busy during Team USA’s four-day camp in which they scrimmage the USA Select Team. The lineups were often jumbled but there is certainly room for Haliburton on a team without many true point guard options to run a team.

Now, the key word is ‘true’ since LeBron James can run a team regardless of position. As can several of the veteran stars for the USA squad.

As for Canada, the bulk of their talented depth is in the backcourt, lead by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray. Nembhard will try to carve out a role among other guards like Luguentz Dort, RJBarret and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, as well as Phil Scrubb, a veteran of the International game.

Here is the full Showcase schedule for Team USA:

vs. Canada, July 10, 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (Las Vegas)

vs. Australia, July 15, 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1 (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

vs. Serbia, July 17, 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1 (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

vs. South Sudan, July 20, 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX (London)

vs. Germany, July 22, 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX (London)

Olympic play begins on July 28 against Serbia in Paris. With the Showcase schedule, there should be plenty of opportunities for Haliburton to get some burn particularly with Kevin Durant out for a couple weeks and other vets likely not playing heavy minutes.

Here’s a video from a scrimmage with the Select Team. At about the 11:30 mark, Haliburton checks in with a reserve group that includes Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker. Not a bad squad.