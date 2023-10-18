Big fellas celebrating good times. (Photo: @Pacers )

Prior to the Pacers 116-112 preseason win over the Hawks on Monday night, Rick Carlisle discussed the state of the preseason competition for spots in the regular season playing rotation.

“There’s a presumptive starting lineup, that’s just that - presumptive,” Carlisle said. “I’m very interested to see how they play tonight. How hard, how together how connected.”

The indication was that the competition for playing time was continuing, and not one had seized the open spots. This far into preseason, one might hope some of those battles would be settled, but nothing in the prior games indicated so. Carlisle mentioned that the competition has been stronger in practice than in games.

However, Carlisle also warned that the Pacers best player ( Tyrese Haliburton) and arguably their best competitor (Andrew Nembhard) had yet to play. Haliburton made his preseason debut a couple of hours later and much of what the Pacers are doing made more sense.

The presumptive starting five looked like a great fit, aside from a foul fest in the first three minutes of the game, the Pacers started strong against the short-handed Hawks. While the second unit with TJ McConnell, Buddy Hield, Ben Sheppard, Aaron Nesmith and Jalen Smith let the early lead slip away, they made up for it in the second quarter, pushing the Pacers back in the lead by 10 points before the starting group went nuts leading to the Pacers winning the quarter, 43-15. Bonkers.

The second half wasn’t so fruitful as the Pacers scored just 43 points the rest of the way, but the flash of potent offense along with a solid defensive presence revealed the potential this group can have, at least in bursts. When they can consistently deliver a similar effort in sustained stretches of games, then we’ll be on to something.

More thoughts on what we saw: