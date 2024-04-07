The Pacers are playing meaningful games in April and none more so than when they host the Heat at the Fieldhouse on Sunday evening.

After a brutal loss to the Nets which ramped up the importance of the Heat game, the Pacers bounced back to take down a short-handed Thunder team that focused on making someone else score other than Tyrese Haliburton. Fortunately, the Pacers star can impact the game in other ways, and his tag team point guard, TJ McConnell does the same thing.

The pair let others do the scoring, combining for 21 assists as the second unit really flipped the game in the Pacers favor in the first half while going on to score 61combined points.

More importantly, Myles Turner took his jacked up right index finger for a test drive, playing with it strapped to his middle finger and faring well enough to score 16 points in 17 minutes. Surely, not a comfortable situation but the Pacers need whatever they can get out of Myles as his finger recovers fully. That may mean playing taped up in playoff games, so getting those reps now to get used to the feel is critical.

Now the Heat arrive as the Pacers hold a measly half game lead for the No. 6 spot in the East. After a clunky season, the Heat appear to be dialing in their playoff game with vets Terry Rozier, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the starting group that still has Tyler Herro coming off the bench.

I often describe the current Pacers as immature in the way they are learning to handle being a good team in the NBA. This Heat squad is mature which makes for an incredible opportunity for this Pacers team to take a step forward and handle their business against a playoff tested team they still match up well against.

No doubt the Fiedhouse crowd will be fully fired up to do their part. It is up to the Pacers to deliver which would help seal up at least the sixth spot, along with a tie breaker. The possibility of moving up also exists, but with the Heat and Philly charging from behind, the margin for error is gone to avoid a play-in game.

Myles Turner is not on the current injury report but Tyrese Haliburton (sore back) showed up as questionable. Have to assume Hali will do everything possible to be ready for the opening tip, as he has done a few times earlier this year. Hopefully, that is the case once, again.

Game Details

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

When: Sunday, Apr. 7, 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Bally Sports

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Odds: Pacers -2

Projected Starters

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Heat: Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo

Injuries

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (back) - questionable, Jalen Smith (ankle) - questionable, Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder)- out

Heat: Orlando Robinson (back) - questionable, Josh Richardson (shoulder) - out