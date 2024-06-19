Three weeks after the Celtics eliminated the Pacers at the Fieldhouse in the Eastern Conference Finals, the C’s closed out an epic start-to-finish season by hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy on Monday night.

With the NBA season officially over, Tuesday arrived as the first day the Pacers (and all other NBA teams) could start negotiating with their own free agents. According to Scott Agness, the Pacers and Pascal Siakam are ‘nearing agreement’ on a new deal to keep the veteran forward with the Blue and Gold for a few more years.

Agreeing to a deal and actually signing and announcing said deal are different things, though. The machinations of the offseason and the official order that money is added to the books makes a difference considering the Pacers will likely be going over the cap but still try to stay under the luxury tax threshold.

The trade to bring Siakam to Indy in January was the first move in the Pacers effort to level out their roster and playing rotation which started last season with a glut of guards and/or undersized wings. There is still work to do in that regard, with the need for a Siakam-sized wing that can defend at a high level. The Pacers have two young, raw options on the roster that could grow into that role in Jarace Walker and Kendall Brown, but will they look to bridge the gap between the immediate need and the future with a more veteran player.

Of course, doing so via trade may cost the Pacers Jarace Walker in the process. Walker has flashed all kinds of potential as strong, athletic and versatile forward who could develop into a high impact player at both ends of the floor.

Personally, I’m fine if the Pacers have a plateau or half-step back regular season but allow and see some development from Walker and other young players in the rotation.

Are you?

I’d say there is still a glut in the backcourt, despite moving Bruce Brown and Buddy Hield (I mean, in retrospect…crazy). But, that’s also because Ben Sheppard was able to get an opportunity thanks to injuries and the departure of Brown/Hield and showed up as exactly the type of two-way player the team hoped he could be.

The national narratives about the NBA in general were all off this year, including the idea that the Pacers were only in the mix in the East because of key injuries. Disregard the fact that they fared well against all of those teams whether they were healthy or not, sans Boston, of course. Derrick White was asked after an early Finals game, if they were essentially messing around with the Pacers, since those games were so close. White, pushed back, explaining that the Pacers were really hard to guard. I don’t think anyone believed him.

Also, the idea that the West was stacked compared to the East never showed up. The Pacers punished the post-trade moves Mavericks twice in the regular season. The Thunder and Timberwolves are in a similar state to the Pacers, taking their lumps as young teams in need of high-leverage playoff experience.

As mentioned at the time, the Pacers playing the maniac Knicks really helped fuel the development of several young Pacers who were forced to sink or swim under the bright lights at MSG. This team will be in great shape for next year, even without any roster changes.

But there will likely be changes, at least of the minor variety with Jalen Smith likely on his way out and what could be an interesting negotiation with Obi Toppin. Regardless, this should be a fun summer since we know where the Pacers stand if they stand pat, as a team with an elite offense that should win 45-50 games.

If the Pacers can maintain that level of offense, hard to guard for even the best defenses, and continue to improve the rebounding and defense (whether internally or externally), then they will again be heard from in the postseason.

Just don’t expect any NBA folks outside of Indy to think that’s possible.

New Boss at Fieldhouse

Tuesday also marked the official retirement day of Pacers Sports and Entertainment CEO, Rick Fuson. Simply, a legendary 40-year career with the Pacers, whose growth has Fuson’s fingerprints all over it.

New CEO Mel Raines is now on her own and ready to roll while leading the Fieldhouse forward.

NBA Draft

While the league may consider today the first day of the next season, the Pacers have been working out draft prospects over the past three weeks, holding their fifth workout on Tuesday. The workouts generally include six players who are paired up for three-on-three work along with the other drills they are put through.

The Pacers are focusing on players they will be looking at in the second round with picks 36, 49 and 50. This year the draft will be held over two nights with the first round on Wednesday, June 27 and the second round the next night on June 28. At this point, the Pacers will be sitting out Wednesday and considering the status of their roster, only a startling trade could move them into the first round.

More on all of this to come after enjoying some quality vacation time and family milestones over the past couple weeks. Can’t wait to see how this offseason plays out for the Pacers!